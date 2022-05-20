All-New 2022 Mahindra Scorpio India Debut On June 20

2022 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to go on sale in the coming months following its market debut on June 20

Mahindra & Mahindra has been teasing the new generation Scorpio for a while now and is expected to make its global debut on June 20, 2022 – marking twenty years since the arrival of the original model. The Scorpio has long remained a top seller for the homegrown SUV specialist and is due a big upgrade with a myriad of revisions inside and out.

The market launch of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will more likely happen in the months following its debut. Recently, the images of the production version of the SUV were leaked online. The upcoming Scorpio will be sold alongside the existing model as it will help in having an extensive range. Moreover, the side facing third-row seats won’t be available in the new model.

The new forward-facing final row could help in the SUV gaining five stars in the Global NCAP safety ratings. Based on a new ladder-frame chassis built from scratch, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be bigger than the existing model and it will have visual updates at the front, sides and the rear giving a more upmarket vibe.

The exterior comprises vertically slated chrome front grille with the new Twin Peaks logo sitting in the middle, redesigned LED projector headlamps, revised front bumper with new fog lamp housings, C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, wider central air inlet with hexagonal lower grille inserts, and a set of newly designed two-tone wheels.

Other key exterior highlights are chromed door handles, chromed window line, a prominent kink when viewed from the sides, sturdy roof rails, tweaked bonnet and bootlid with side-hinged door, updated rear bumper, and all-new vertical LED tail lamps. The interior is subjected to a major revamp as it is more upmarket with the presence of a host of new features and technologies.

It gets a new dash and centre console, updated semi-digital instrumentation, flat-bottom steering wheel, roof-mounted speakers, leather seats, adjustable headrests, wireless charging pad, a centrally mounted touchscreen infotainment system, engine start/stop button, cruise control, sunroof, six airbags, and so on.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio has plenty in common with the Thar and the XUV700. It will be equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mStallion petrol and a 2.2-litre four-pot mHawk diesel engine with six-speed MT and six-speed AT options. A 4WD system will be offered in the top-end trims.