All-New 2022 KTM RC 200 Launched In India At Rs. 2.09 Lakh

2022 KTM RC 200 gets a brand new design, new chassis, improved features list, LCD dash and increased fuel tank capacity

Less than a month and a half, KTM unveiled the new generation RC 125, RC 200 and RC 390 for the global markets and now the new RC 125 and RC 200 have been launched in India with the RC 390 slated to arrive in a few months’ time according to the brand. The 2022 KTM RC series has been through a number of changes to its design and hardware.

The 2022 KTM RC 200 is priced at Rs. 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom) and it gets an all-new chassis, improved ergonomics, updated electronics and GP-inspired styling. Some of the notable features are new adjustable handlebars, LCD dash instrument cluster, fuel tank capacity increased from 9.5 litres to 13.7 litres, a new LED headlamp and a larger airbox.

The split steel trellis frame is lighter and stiffer and Supermoto ABS has also been introduced in the new motorcycle. The wheels are also high-strength and lighter than before while the anchorage is handled by a new 320 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc brakes. As for the design, the new fairing is said to be optimised for improved aerodynamics.

Other highlights are a curved radiator, stiffer hollow front axle, windscreen with unique laser texture, integrated front position lamp with front blinkers and an aluminium cast and split pillion grab. The India-spec 2022 KTM RC 200 gains all the features from the international version along with the inclusion of an all-new full LED headlamp system.

The new-gen KTM RC 200 boasts WP Apex big piston front forks and a new WP Apex shock absorber at the rear. As for the performance, the same 199.5 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled four-stroke fuel-injected engine is utilised with twin overhead camshafts. The larger airbox is claimed to enable the engine to breathe easier, providing improved responsiveness and increased torque. Likewise, the new curved radiator is said to have improved cooling and the knee area is now ergonomically developed to allow for more rider movement, being as narrow as possible with the largest possible contact area. The new bodywork is designed for optimized wind and weather protection, enhanced heat management, etc.

Speaking on the launch, Sumeet Narang – President, Pro-Biking Business unit at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said – “The KTM RCs are race-bred machines with its technology & form inspired from the MotoGP racer– KTM RC 16. The fully-faired motorcycles have a strong and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio. Also, the enthusiasts of SuperSport motorcycles in India prefer aggressive sharp looks coupled with exciting features.”

Bookings for the 2022 KTM RC 200 and KTM RC 125 have commenced across authorised KTM dealerships and the production has begun before reaching showrooms soon. Prospective customers can avail special finance scheme, with a downpayment starting from just Rs. 24,000.