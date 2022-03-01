New-gen 2022 Ford Endeavour gets a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior and is based on the same platform as the latest Ranger with a longer wheelbase

Ford has today hosted the global premiere of the new generation Everest (also sold as Endeavour in many markets) following a lengthy teaser campaign over the last few weeks. It comes with a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior with improved off-roading capability, features and technologies. It is based on the same platform as the latest Ranger pickup truck.

It can be had with a turbocharged V6 diesel engine found in the Ranger and F-150 sold in the United States. Some variants of the 2022 Ford Everest/Endeavour are rated with a towing capacity of 3,500 kilograms (up from 3,100 kg). The 3.2-litre five-cylinder turbo diesel has been discontinued while the 2.0-litre four-pot twin-turbocharged diesel will be available as standard, paired with a ten-speed AT,

The Blue Oval has not announced the prices and variant list of the new Endeavour yet. The exterior is heavily influenced by the Range with the presence of LED headlamps shrouded by C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, wider wheel track as the new Ranger (50 mm longer wheelbase too), heavily chromed front grille with a Ford badge sitting in the middle of twin horizontal strips.

Other highlights are newly designed wheels, a large greenhouse, longer dash to axle ratio for accommodating the V6 engine, newly designed 18-inch wheels, chromed window line, muscular bonnet, blackened pillars, redesigned LED tail lamps, tweaked tailgate, heavily revised bumper with new fog lamp housings, wider central air intake, etc.

On the inside, the third-generation Ford Everest/Endeavour gains a new 10.1- or 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system aligned in portrait fashion with OTR updates, a fully-digital instrument cluster in eight- or 12.4-inch size, new driver-assistive and safety features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, nine airbags, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and auto parking and so on.

Based on the T6 platform, the new seven-seater full-size SUV is equipped with Watts’ link rear suspension with longer control arms at the front and the rear for better wheel articulation and to suit the wider track. Ford went about maximising the available space instead of making the new Everest/Endeavour significantly bigger than the outgoing model.