All-New 2022 Ford Endeavour Lands With 210 PS Bi-Turbo Engine

New-gen 2022 Ford Endeavour is offered in two trims levels in Thailand and it gets an assortment of updates inside and out

The new generation 2022 Ford Everest/Endeavour made its global debut a few weeks ago and it has officially been introduced in Thailand with a starting price of 1.464 million baht (Rs. 33.26 lakh). The third-generation Ford Endeavour comes with a host of changes inside and out and the seven-seater is offered in a 2.0L Turbo Sport 4×2 and a 2.0L Bi-Turbo Titanium+ 4×4 trims.

The 2.0-litre turbocharged Panther Si engine produces a maximum power output of 170 PS at 3,500 rpm and 405 Nm of peak torque at 2,250 rpm. It is coupled with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission sending power to only the rear wheels through a Select Shift system. It comes with a long list of appealing visual changes.

They are glossy black finished front grille, black wheels, Everest lettering on the bonnet, C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, LED fog lamps, automatic headlamps, etc. The interior continues to have an all-black theme with a black leather seat upholstery, eight-way adjustable powered front seats, an eight-inch all-digital instrument console and so on.

The 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes with SYNC4 connectivity, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an eight-speaker audio system, wireless charging facility, reverse parking camera, Electric Parking Brake, smart remote key with auto start, four USB ports, FordPass Connect system, seven airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, TC, HSA, cruise control, etc.

The 2.0-litre twin-turbo Titanium+ grade costs 1.854 million baht (Rs. 42.12 lakh). It uses a 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine delivering 210 PS at 3,750 rpm and 500 Nm between 1,750 rpm and 2,000 rpm. It is mated to a ten-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels. The 2022 Ford Endeavour is retailed in seven paint schemes in Thailand.

The equipment list boasts matrix LED headlamps, a panoramic moonroof, up to 12.4-inch instrument cluster, 12-inch touchscreen, ambient lighting, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane-keeping assist, TPMS, 360-degree camera, lane departure warning, active park assist, blind-spot detection, and forward-collision warning amongst others. Whether the new-gen Ford Endeavour would be launched in India or not in the near future is yet unknown officially.