All-New 2021 Tata Safari Launching Today, Gets 170PS 2.0L Diesel Engine

2021 Tata Safari gets cosmetic & dimension differences compared to the regular Harrier and it will be offered in six- and seven-seat options

Tata Motors is bringing back the Safari nameplate after a couple of years of absence in the Indian market and it did come as a surprise when it was officially announced. The seven-seater version of the Harrier was widely expected to carry the Gravitas moniker in its production avatar. However, it did not turn out to be the case, as the 2021 Tata Safari has been pitched as a different premium SUV.

In reality, the revived Safari has plenty in common with the Harrier mid-size SUV but there are subtle differences to give it a more premium positioning. The front fascia gets a redesigned studded grille section but the overall Impact Design 2.0 based styling philosophy remains intact. Moreover, the updates to accommodate the third row of seats make for obvious changes in the overall silhouette.

The 2021 Tata Safari will go on sale today domestically and it gets a longer rear overhang compared to the Harrier. With a longer roofline to liberate space for two occupants in the rear, the rear doors have also become longer for easy in and out along with the pillar-mounted AC vents. Consequently, the rear of the upcoming SUV gets restyled wraparound LED tail lamps and other cosmetic changes.

A piano black trim connects the tail lamps with Tata badge mounted on it and the Safari badge is written slightly lower on the bootlid. It also comes with chromed bumper, boot integrated spoiler with high mounted stop lamp, shark fin antenna, chromed window line, new alloy wheels and a unique applique. The new Tata Safari will be launched in six- and seven-seater configurations.

The interior features white and grey two-tone theme but the equipment list is identical as the Harrier. It boasts of a large floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, nine-speaker JBL audio system, Electric Parking Brake, seven-inch Multi-Info Display, layered dashboard and so on.

As for the performance, the 2021 Tata Safari comes equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder Fiat-sourced diesel engine that can also be found in its main rival MG Hector Plus and Jeep Compass. The powertrain kicks out a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.