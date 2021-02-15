All-New 2021 Skoda Fabia Teased; Global Debut In The Coming Months

2021 Skoda Fabia is underpinned by the MQB A0 platform and it will be slotted below the Scala in the brand’s global lineup

The next-generation Skoda Fabia has been subjected to speculations in recent times and the possibilities of it reach India in the near future are slim at the momentum despite being a known nameplate. The Czech Republican automaker has revealed the first teaser image of the new Fabia and it will make its global debut in the second quarter of this calendar year.

The fourth-gen Skoda Fabia is a radical departure compared to its predecessor which was on sale since 2014. With Skoda opting to launch more SUVs and crossovers in recent years in line with the global trend such as Kamiq, Karoq and Kodiaq, its priority has shifted but the brand does not appear to be giving up on the Fabia as it is getting a major overhaul inside and out.

In the international markets, the 2021 Skoda Fabia will be slotted below the Scala hatchback. It will stick with the latest design philosophy followed by the brand recently as the influence of the Vision RS concept released in 2018 can be seen. It will be underpinned by the modular MQB A0 architecture that can be found in a number of Volkswagen Group models from Volkswagen, Seat and Audi.

The smoky teaser image shows the side profile of the upcoming Skoda Fabia and it clearly has bigger proportions than the previous model. The strong shoulder line, sleek ORVMs, sharp LED headlamps and wraparound LED tail lamps, boot integrated spoiler, raked front windshield, raised bonnet with muscular haunches and chromed window line are evident.

Moreover, the switch to a flexible platform will enable the adoption of new powertrains (IC engines, hybrid and electric), modern technologies, connectivity, safety and assistive bits among others. Skoda says the trunk space of the upcoming Fabia has been increased by 50 litres and the cabin space will also see a major improvement in the five-door hatch.

It will be powered by small capacity turbocharged petrol engines with manual and DCT options, at least initially. The Fabia Combi could also be part of the lineup.