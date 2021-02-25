All-New 2021 Skoda Fabia Specs Revealed Ahead Of Debut This Year

The next-generation Skoda Fabia will be larger than before and will be available with multiple petrol powertrain options

Skoda Auto has released a lot of details about the upcoming new-generation Fabia, which is slated to debut later this year. The new model is built on the VW group’s MQB A0 platform, and is larger in dimensions than the current one, with a length of 4,107mm, a width of 1,780mm, and a 2,564mm long wheelbase. The new-gen version has a slightly lower height though, at 1,460mm.

Although Skoda hasn’t showcased the vehicle completely, new pictures of fully-camouflaged prototypes have emerged online, which give a fairly good look at the upcoming vehicle. The front grille seems larger than before, and the headlights look sharper with the integrated LED DRLs. The LED taillights look pretty as well, and the rear windscreen slopes gently in a coupe-like fashion.

The interior design is yet to be unveiled, but a few features have already been confirmed. The new model will come standard with a 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (upgradeable to a 9.2-inch unit), a digital cockpit, ISOFIX mounts on all passenger seats, and up to 9 airbags. The boot will offer 380 litres of storage capacity, which increases to 1,190 litres with the rear seats folded down.

There will be three engine options on offer in the 2021 Fabia. The first one is a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol motor, which will be available in two states of tune – 65 PS/95 Nm and 80 PS/95 Nm – both of which will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The second engine option is a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 unit, which will also be available in two states of tune – 95 PS/175 Nm and 110 PS/200 Nm. The less powerful version will be available with a 5-speed manual transmission, while the other one will be offered with a choice between a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG.

The last powerplant choice is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol engine. This motor is good for 150 PS and 250 Nm, and will exclusively be available with a 7-speed DSG. There are no diesel engine options for the Fabia now. As for the Indian market, Skoda doesn’t have any plans to bring the new Fabia here anytime soon.