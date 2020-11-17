All-New 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Rendered Based On Spy Shots

2021 Mahindra XUV500 will be powered by a BSVI compliant 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options

Mahindra & Mahindra will more likely be launching the second generation XUV500 in the early parts of next year and it comes with a host of exterior and interior updates. Based on a new architecture, the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 has been spotted running trials a number of times over the last several months but the first set of images with production-spec front fascia appeared on the internet only recently.

Ahead of its market debut, the new-gen Mahindra XUV500 has been rendered giving us a clear preview of the front fascia based on the spy shots. Mahindra has definitely taken an evolutionary approach to design with a wider front grille comprising of vertical chrome grille slats. The Mahindra badge is mounted just above on a thin horizontal chrome line in elegant fashion.

The sleeker LED headlamps have integrated C-shaped twin LED Daytime Running Lights that flow down into the redesigned bumper. With wider central air inlet, raked windshield and restyled hood structure, the front end does look more athletic and macho giving a sportier road presence than the existing model. There are other highlighting changes that are not shown in the render.

The side profile will have newly designed alloy wheels, sharper character lines, a prominent kink at the rear, slightly larger greenhouse, revised LED tail lamps and bumper, etc. As the exterior, the cabin undergoes a host of changes with centre console, dashboard, steering wheel and seats are brand new while the less use of physical buttons ensure a more upmarket feel.

It will have large twin displays – one for the instrument cluster and the other for touchscreen. Moreover, the material quality used inside is expected to be substantially improved and the interior could avail more space for the occupants due to bigger proportions.

Under the hood, the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will be equipped with a 180 horsepower producing 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine and a new 2.0-litre mStallion petrol that debuted in the Thar with 190 horsepower and 380 Nm. The powertrains are connected to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.