All-New 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Digitally Imagined Based On Spy Shots

2021 Mahindra XUV500 will more likely go on sale around April and is expected to be offered with a 2.2-litre diesel and a new 2.0-litre petrol engine

Mahindra & Mahindra will debut the second generation XUV500 around April next year and is based on a new monocoque construction. It will have bigger proportions than the outgoing model and the rendering here based on the spy shots gives you a sneak-peek into how the production model will look like. The thoroughly redesigned front fascia is busier and more appealing than ever.

It features wider front grille with chrome embellishment, sharper LED headlamps with L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, newly designed bumper with angular housing for the fog lamps, wider air inlet, new bonnet structure, raked windshield, roof rails, a prominent kink at the rear, blackened B and C pillars, flush fitting type door handles, chromed window line, and black cladding around the wheel arches.

The rear gets updated LED lamps and tailgate while the bumper will also see a revision. Another key exterior update is the set of newly designed alloy wheels. Due to the longer wheelbase and increased dimensions, the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will offer a roomier cabin to the occupants. The front-wheel-driven SUV will more likely be sold with an all-wheel-drive system in the top end variants.

The upcoming XUV500 gives rise to the Ford C-segment SUV and the engineers from Blue Oval have reportedly contributed immensely in making the XUV500 handle with ‘plenty of confidence’. Besides the improved practicality bits and the space, the interior itself is a major overhaul with use of more premium materials. For the convenience of the customers, both six- and seven-seat options will be available.

Some of the highlighting features in the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 are horizontally positioned twin screens – one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation – new flat-bottom steering wheel, electronic parking brake, hill hold, multiple drive modes, panoramic sunroof, Level 2 Autonomous Driving Assistance like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control, etc.

Under the bonnet, a new 2.2-litre mHawk diesel is expected to produce around 185 horsepower while the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine kicks out around 190 horsepower. Both will be paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission sourced from AISIN.