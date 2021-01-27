All-New 2021 Mahindra Bolero Neo Launching This Year – Report

Mahindra managed to sell 5,053 units of the Bolero in the Indian market in December 2020, making it the homegrown carmaker’s best-selling car for the month

The Bolero is currently Mahindra’s highest-selling car in the Indian market, but the SUV hasn’t been updated in a very long time. Now, a new report suggests that the homegrown automaker is working on introducing a new model for the utilitarian SUV. The updated version of the car will come to be known as the Bolero Neo, and is expected to be launched by the end of this year itself.

According to the same report, the Bolero Neo will be based on new-age ladder-frame chassis, and while it will retain its boxy design and its overall utilitarian appeal, the cabin of the SUV will be much more modern as compared to the current model on sale. A range of new features could be added to make it more appealing.

That being said, the Bolero New could be offered with a Bluetooth audio system, air conditioning, power windows, and the top-end variant could even get a touchscreen infotainment system. On the styling front, the car is expected to get a new radiator grille, LED DRLs, front and rear skid plates, as well as turn indicators on wing mirrors.

As of now, the Bolero draws power from a sole 1.5L 3-cylinder mHawk75 diesel engine that belts out 75 PS of maximum power and 195 Nm of peak torque. The engine is offered with a 5-speed manual transmission and a front-wheel drive configuration as standard.

This powertrain is expected to be carried over with the Bolero Neo as well. However, Mahindra could go ahead and introduce an optional automatic gearbox for the SUV. On the safety front, the Bolero New could come equipped with dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, front seat-belt reminders, a high-speed alert system, reverse parking sensors and so on.

As of now, Mahindra retails the Bolero at a starting price of Rs 7.81 lakh, which goes up to Rs 9.15 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. However, owing to all the changes, the Bolero Neo could receive a slight price hike, and is expected to be priced between Rs 8 – 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).