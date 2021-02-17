All-New 2021 Kia Carnival Teased Ahead Of Debut On Feb 23 In The US

The 2021 Kia Carnival will use a V6 engine producing 290 hp and it will be offered in seven- and eight-seat configurations

Kia Motors’ American division has announced that the Sedona MPV will be replaced by the new Carnival and is scheduled to launch on February 23. It will become the first vehicle in the United States to carry the brand’s new badging and it will be available in seven- and eight-seat configurations to appeal for a wide set of customers. It will have similar exterior changes as in the model sold in South Korea.

The MPV sits on a new architecture and is 40 mm longer than its predecessor while the wheelbase length has grown by 30 mm and the bootspace capacity stands at 2,905 litres. Kia has confirmed that a slew of driver-assistive systems will be on offer with the upcoming Carnival and class-leading trunk space. The V6 powertrain produces 290 horsepower.

The exterior composes of a prominent Tiger Nose front grille flanked by sharp-looking LED headlamps and the front fascia has a busy appearance. Other highlights are silver accented C-pillar, power sliding rear doors, a unique rear lighting bar and so on. The cabin features a 12.3-inch digital instrumentation and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system being at the centre of the action.

The interior gets adjustable back and leg rests, and the quality of materials used is top-notch. Kia sells the Carnival in India as well but not the latest international version. For domestic customers, the premium MPV is sold in three variants and is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine kicking out a maximum power output of 200 PS and 440 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It must be noted that the Kia Carnival does not have a direct rival in India and it competes against the top-end variants of the Toyota Innova Crysta if we were to compare. The Carnival was introduced as the second product for the Indian customers and it debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo last February.

We do not expect the existing global version of the Carnival to be launched anytime soon in India as it is a more premium package than what we already have here.