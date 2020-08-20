All-New 2021 Kia Carnival Gets Up To 11 Seats And Two V6 Engines

2021 Kia Carnival (or Sedona) gets a thoroughly upgraded exterior and interior along with three engine choices

Kia Motors India introduced the Carnival premium MPV earlier this year in three variants, one engine and one transmission option and it has been well received among customers. In the international markets, the South Korean auto major has already released a new generation Carnival/Sedona. Following teasers, the fourth-gen Kia Carnival was unveiled for its home market.

The company has termed it as a Grand Utility Vehicle and it has bigger proportions to back it up with the length increased by 40 mm to 5,155 mm, wheelbase by 30 mm to 3,090 mm, width by 10 mm to 1,995 mm and the rear overhang is now longer by 30 mm allowing for more spacious seating arrangement at the back as well as the increased boot volume.

The Carnival/Sedona is offered in three seating layouts as seven, eight and eleven seats can be chosen by buyers. The exterior enhancements meant that the new generation Carnival is one of the best looking MPVs currently on sale elsewhere as it thoroughly improvised on its premium styling with a more prominent embellished front grille, sleeker headlamps, brawny bumper, new wheels, restyled rear end and so on.

In a similar fashion to the exterior, the cabin has also been improved by a greater extent as it comes equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, revised automatic climate controls, and use of upmarket materials across the surfaces. Courtesy of fully independent suspension, the NVH levels have lowered considerably.

Moreover, sound-deadening materials, insulations in engine bay and covered underbody help in reduced NVH levels as well. As for the performance, a 3.5-litre direct-injected V6 engine develops 290 horsepower and 355 Nm and the same motor with multipoint fuel injection technology kicks out 268 horsepower and 332 Nm. An all-new 2.2-litre four-pot diesel is also offered delivering 200 horsepower and 440 Nm.

An eight-speed automatic transmission comes as standard across the range. Other key highlights in the new-gen Kia Carnival/Sedona are semi-autonomous Level 2 driving system, Safe Exit Assist, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision avoidance and new column-mounted power steering. It will go on sale in South Korea in the coming months before reaching other markets.