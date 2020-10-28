India-Bound 2021 Isuzu MU-X Launched With A Host Of Changes

2021 Isuzu MU-X gets design revisions and the interior comes loaded with comfort, convenience and safety features

Isuzu’s Thailand division has announced the prices of the new MU-X as it starts at THB 1,109,000 (Rs. 26.30 lakh) for the 1.9 Active AT 2WD and it goes all the way up to THB 1,579,000 (Rs. 37.45 lakh) for the 3.0 Ultimate AT 4WD. Offered in six colour options namely Brown Marrakesh Brown, Dolomite White Pearl, Red Etna Red, Bavarian Black Mica, Gray Iceberg Silver and Bohemian Silver Metallic, it gets a slew of updates inside and out.

It measures a length of 4,850 mm, width of 1,870 mm and it stands 1,875 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,855 mm and 235 mm ground clearance. It has a wheelbase length of 2,845 mm and compared to the previous model, the new MU-X is 25 mm longer, 10 mm wider, 15 mm taller and the wheelbase has also been increased by 10 mm. The fuel tank capacity is rated at 80 litres.

As for the powertrain, it uses a 1.9-litre VGS turbo CRDI 16V DOHC diesel engine producing 150 horsepower at 3,600 rpm and a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,800-2,600 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox and it has sequential shift with manual mode. The bigger 3.0-litre inline four-pot VGS diesel delivers 190 horsepower at 3,600 rpm and maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,600-2,600 rpm and is linked to a six-speed auto with 4WD system.

Isuzu claims that the new MU-X has a new body structure with ultra-high tensile steel construction and it boasts front and rear ventilated disc brakes along with idling start/stop tech. Up front, the 2021 Isuzu MU-X features projector bi-beam LED headlights with LED DRLs, chromed front grille, LED front fog lights, LED tail lamps with signature LED dimmer, 20-inch alloy wheels, roof rails and silver side steps.

Other highlighting exterior design details are body coloured rear bumper decorated in silver colour and powered tailgate. The interior has also received noticeable updates and it carries a dual-tone brown and black theme with four-way adjustable steering wheel, leather wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone auto AC, rear split AC control switch, smart keyless entry, push button start, 4.2-inch TFT MID, EPB, auto brake hold and so on.

The equipment list also comprises of brown leather from bucket seats, eight-way adjustable driver seat, second-row 60:40 split, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice recognition, wireless Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, eight speakers, ABS, EBD and BA, ESC, TC, HDC, Terrain Command Shift-on-fly, Automatic High Beam, Adaptive Cruise Control, six airbags and ADAS system.