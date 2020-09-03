All-New 2021 Hyundai Tucson Teased Ahead Of September 15 Debut

The fourth generation Hyundai Tucson will make its world premiere on September 15 with a revolutionary exterior and a highly advanced cabin

Hyundai has announced that the upcoming Tucson will be offered in short and long wheelbase formats depending on the region in which it is retained, as the brand wants to appeal to a wider range of customers. We informed you of how the 2021 Hyundai Tucson would look like previously and standing in testament, the newly released teaser images indicate the presence of a new design philosophy.

The exterior gets the obvious highlight of “jewel-like surfaces” as parametric hidden lights evoke a very unique pattern we have not seen in the Tucson range. The South Korean auto major says the advanced ‘INTERSPACE’ instigates a futuristic boutique hotel and the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system would definitely catch your attention.

The new generation Hyundai Tucson’s global debut will be hosted digitally on September 15 and Hyundai considers the upcoming premium SUV to be at the “next level of automotive design”. The long wheelbase variant of the Tucson will be available in the United States, China and Korea while the regular short wheelbase version is restricted to Europe and the Middle East.



Since the Tucson received a facelift in India only recently, expect the next generation to hit the domestic scenes sometime late next year or in 2022. The styling changes are nothing but revolutionary in every aspect and it does not look like a mainstream global C-segment SUV. The Daytime Running Lights are seamlessly integrated into the jewel-like front grille.

They come alive only when the vehicle is turned on. Based on an updated platform, the 2021 Hyundai Tucson has bigger proportions and is wider than the outgoing model. It also boasts short overhangs and a prominently longer hood courtesy of the stretched wheelbase as the sporty stance is enhances by the coupe-like roofline and angular body panels.



The chiseled surfaces, muscular wedges, new 19-inch alloy wheels further aid in enhancing the design details of the fourth generation Hyundai Tucson. The Chrome DLO molding follows the arch of Tucson’s roofline, alongside the steeply raked rear hatch, angled and wider tail lamps following the parametric theme, glass-type emblem and hidden wiper ensure clean bodily surfaces.

The thoroughly upgraded interior comprises of lower instrument display, less use of physical buttons, a broad ridge dashboard, vertically oriented, integrated center fascia, twin silver garnish lines, full-touch display home to navigation, ventilation and infotainment controls, voice control, 10.25-inch full-touch navigation screen, ambient mood lighting with 64 colours in 10 levels are major highlights.