All-New 2021 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Detailed In New Video

2021 Hyundai Tucson is based on the latest Sensuous Sportiness design theme followed by the brand globally and the interior is thoroughly redesigned as well

The new generation Hyundai Tucson did come as a surprise for many when it made its global debut. While Hyundai is known for radical design shifts of its models through different generations, the Tucson did exceed expectations. The crossover has been available in the international markets since 2004 and the latest model follows the Sensuous Sportiness theme adapted by Hyundai models lately.

The video linked below gives a detailed look into the 2021 Hyundai Tucson and it could debut in the near future in India as the facelift only arrived a few months ago. For the first time, it is offered in a LWB format and the presence of the new platform meant it has grown in overall size. Up front, it gets parametric jewel pattern front grille with LED Daytime Running Lights.

When the Tucson is not turned on, the DRLs appear like a part of the grille assembly while the headlamps are positioned lower in the bumper. Some of the other exterior highlights are sporty character lines, flared wheel arches, 19-inch wheels, prominent chrome strip, short overhangs, T-shaped LED tail lamps linked by a lighting bar to give a full-width look, and hidden rear wiper.

The fourth generation Hyundai Tucson has a thoroughly overhauled interior with less use of physical buttons. It boasts a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated seats, wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, 360-degree camera, digital key, rear air conditioning vents, etc.

The South Korean auto major offers a range of powertrains with the 2021 Tucson including a hybrid system. A 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol making 180 hp and 265 Nm, a 2.5-litre petrol with 190 hp and 247 Nm, a 2.0-litre diesel with 186 hp and 417 Nm, and a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol with an electric motor having a combined power output of 230 hp and 350 Nm.

A seven-speed DCT, an eight-speed AT and an all-wheel-drive configuration are also available. As for safety, forward collision avoidance, driver attention warning, multiple airbags, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot collision avoidance assist, emergency braking, etc are some of the notable technologies.