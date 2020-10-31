The Santa Fe was actually Hyundai’s first ever SUV that first went on sale back in 2000, and has played an important role in paving the way for the brand’s future SUVs

About a few month ago, Hyundai introduced a mid-life refresh for the Santa Fe SUV, however, the Korean carmaker emphasised that the update is much more than a facelift, since the car is built on an all-new platform, has gained size, features a revamped futuristic design, while also gets tons of additional equipment over the outgoing model.

The new Santa Fe line-up also features a top-of-the-line Calligraphy trim, just like the carmaker’s Grandeur and Palisade. The Calligraphy trim features a range of high-quality parts, as well as unique design elements that are not available on the rest of the variants.

Here is a detailed walkaround video of both the interior as well as exterior of the range-topping Calligraphy trim of the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe. The video first takes us around the beautiful exterior of the car.

At the front, the Santa Fe Calligraphy sports a huge front grille with geometric design. The radiator grille is flanked by split-headlamps with T-shape LED daytime running lamps. Moving to the side of the seven-seat SUV, it gets 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which, to be honest, look a little too busy.

The rear-end of the car features wraparound LED tail lamps, which are connected together with the help of an LED bar that runs across the tailgate. The bumper has been completely redesigned, and now gets a slim horizontal reflector, which also houses the rear turn indicators.

Inside the cabin, the 2021 Santa Fe features a dual-tone white and black layout with upmarket materials. The car gets a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system that comes with smartphone connectivity, built-in maps, satellite-based voice-guided navigation, a 12.3-inch fully digital MID, a new shift-by-wire gear selector and a new Terrain Mode selector that offers three options i.e. Sand, Snow and Mud. Also on offer is a large panoramic sunroof that makes the cabin feel airy.