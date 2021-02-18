All-New 2021 Honda HR-V Revealed With A Hybrid Powertrain

2021 Honda HR-V gets bigger proportions, a restyled exterior and interior along with the addition of new features

After seemingly endless leaks, patent images and teasers, Honda has finally revealed the new generation HR-V with a redesigned exterior and a host of changes on the inside. The HR-V, also known as Vezel in many markets, is one of the highly successful crossovers from the brand in recent memory and thus the fourth generation carries plenty of weightage for the Japanese brand.

The exterior of the 2021 Honda HR-V comes with a more angular design with cleaner lines compared to the outgoing model. The upright front fascia boasts multiple horizontal slats with the bold Honda badge sitting in the middle and the hexagonal frameless section is flanked by sleek LED headlamps and integrated LED Daytime Running Lights.

The lower part of the bumper has honeycomb black grille and the underbody skid plate can also be witnessed. The bonnet dips down to avail a clear frontal view for the driver and elsewhere, you could also see the large greenhouse courtesy of the coupe-like roofline, a heavily raked windshield, black wheel arch cladding and a set of attractively designed alloy wheels.

The rear of the new-gen Hond HR-V features an elaborative design with a thick lighting strip connecting the L-shaped LED tail lamps. The inclined rear windscreen neatly integrated hidden door handles, body-coloured shark fin antenna and a clean side profile are other design highlights. The interior gains a restyled dashboard, minimalistic physical buttons and horizontally running AC vents.

The equipment list has eight- or nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an all-black theme with chrome accents, in-car connective features, larger panoramic sunroof, nine-speaker audio, etc. As for the performance, the new Honda HR-V uses a 1.5-litre i-VTEC four-cylinder DOHC petrol engine, paired with a CVT auto as before while the e:HEV hybrid as in the Jazz and City is also available in Japan.

The Honda Sensing suite of safety features enables the presence of autonomous emergency braking, multi-view camera, blindspot monitoring, lane-keeping assist and traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control with stop and go function. Honda is expected to launch the new-gen HR-V in India in the near future to compete against an array of mid-size SUVs.