All-New 2021 BMW X1 Rendered Based On Spy Shots

The third-generation BMW X1 is expected to reach the Indian market sometime later next year with a host of exterior and interior changes

The next-generation BMW X1 has already been spied testing on foreign soil. Despite wearing camouflage, some of the exterior changes in the test prototypes can be clearly seen. It resembles the 2-Series Active Tourer is plenty of ways including the newly designed tail lamps. Making life easier, based on the spy pictures, Kolesa has come up with the digital imagination of the upcoming X1.

The rendering showcases the 2021 BMW X1 having a brawny front fascia with the presence of the rather controversial kidney grille that appears to grow every passing generation with black vertical slats. The headlamps are more pronounced than in the existing model and the redesigned front bumper boasts horizontally positioned fog lamps within a black housing.

The underbody protecting skid plates can be seen up front, sides and the rear. Other visual highlights are chrome garnished window line, new multi-spoke alloy wheels, revised LED tail lamps in wraparound fashion, circular exhaust pipes, shark fin antenna and a sculpted boot structure. The rendering does not show you the rear end replicating a typical wagon.

The test mules indicated the tail lamps being in level with the door handles. You have to bear in mind that the rendered images are based on the spy shots and they are not accurate representations of how the final production model would turn out to be. But, it is always fun to have a sneak-peek of what is about to come, is it not?

While the interior has not been digitally rendered, it is expected to mimic the 2-Series Active Tourer in layout. It will boast a restyled dashboard and centre console, dual display with more focus on the driver, and a host of new features pertaining to comfort, connectivity, convenience and safety. Depending on the markets, BMW will offer different petrol and diesel engines.

Moreover, a plug-in hybrid variant will also be in the pipeline. Currently, the BMW X1 is offered in four trims in India and is priced between Rs. 35.90 lakh and Rs. 42.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines with automatic transmission as standard. The next-generation model could arrive here sometime in late 2021.