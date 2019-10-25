All-New 2020 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback Officially Revealed

The Golf is one of the most successful cars in the VW lineup and the new eighth-generation hatch promises to be a big hit

Volkswagen has introduced a fresh new-gen update for the popular hatch Golf. With innumerous accolades to the car’s name, is the 2020 VW Golf good enough to carry on the legacy the previous gens have created? On the outside, the upcoming Golf sports an all-new front fascia with sleeker headlamp units compared to the outgoing model.

The design of the previous model, which was also an inspiration for multiple VW models, had started to show its age. The new design makes the car looks curvier at the front, however, the rear design looks similar to the seventh-gen model, except for the new slimmer LED taillights, and of course faux dual-exhausts.

Volkswagen claims that the 2020 Golf has more to it than its evolutionary exterior styling. Inside the cabin, the upcoming Golf gets a more simplified design layout, with the floating touchscreen infotainment system packing controls for the radio, the climate control and everything else you really need.

This also means the absence of any buttons on the centre of the dashboard. A digital instrument cluster can also be seen on the car, replacing the traditional twin-pod gauges as seen on the previous-gen model. The 2020 VW Golf includes a host of safety systems, sensors, and assisted driving-tech, up to the speeds of 200 kmph.

An additional feature called Car2X is also introduced with the car, which lets the computer of the car communicate with other cars nearby equipped with the same technology, sharing important information like road hazards, traffic, and construction areas.

The most interesting fact about the upcoming 2020 Golf is that it comes with 11 different drivetrains! These include four petrol engines and two diesel engines, all of which will be turbocharged and use direct injection system. These engines will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard and offer an optional seven-speed DSG at launch.

In addition to the IC engines, VW will also offer the Golf with three mild-hybrid options, with different petrol engines paired to a 48-volt lithium-ion battery. The mild-hybrid Golfs will, of course, feature regenerative braking and will only be offered with the DSG transmission as standard.

The long list of powertrains also includes two plug-in hybrid variants, including a 201 HP model focused on providing the maximum range, and a 245 HP GTE variant entitled towards high-performance. Both the models get a 1.4-litre engine paired to an electric motor and a six-speed DSG transmission.

The return of the GTI and R versions of the Golf is also highly likely, but there is no official comment from the carmaker about either of the two yet.

2020 Volkswagen Golf Images