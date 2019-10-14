All-New 2020 Skoda Rapid Rendered Based On Teaser Image

2020 Skoda Rapid takes heavy design inspiration from Scala hatchback and it could influence the India-bound replacement in 2021

A brand new avatar od the Skoda Octavia will make the global debut on November 11 and it will more likely reach Indian soil sometime late next year. It will help in catapulting the competition in the executive sedan segment against rivals such as Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Corolla not just in India but across the globe.

Only in September 2019, the new generation Skoda Rapid bound for the Chinese market was leaked on the internet with exterior and interior updates. It looks to be based on the same PQ25 architecture. However, last week, the 2020 Skoda Rapid to be launched in Russia was officially teased.

It could bear the same design updates on the Euro-spec model based on the MQB platform and it will make world premiere within the next two months. Based on the teaser image, the upcoming Rapid has been rendered giving us an in-depth look into what is in store. We expect it to influence the Rapid replacement bound for 2021 constructed on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform in India.

The exterior takes plenty of influence from the Scala hatchback sold elsewhere. The sleeker front fascia comprises of multi-layer LED headlamps positioned in angular fashion replacing the critically acclaimed halogen units of the existing model.

The Butterfly front grille has become sportier and the bumper is newly designed to accommodate sharper horizontal fog lamps and wider lowly placed central air inlet with hexagonal mesh pattern. The overall silhouette of the Rapid remains identical but expect bigger dimensions to allow for a roomier cabin. The Czech Republican automaker will introduce the new Rapid in a variety of engine options.

It will include turbocharged TSI petrol and small capacity TDI diesel engines mated to either a six-speed manual or a DSG transmission. We can expect it to be offered with a BSVI compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine and it will spawn a Volkswagen sibling that would replace the Vento sedan.