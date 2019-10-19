All-New 2020 Skoda Octavia Teased Online Ahead Of November 11 Global Debut

2020 Skoda Octavia undergoes evolutionary exterior and interior changes taking inspiration from the Scala hatchback

The next generation Skoda Octavia is waiting to be unveiled on November 11 before entering international markets in the closing months of the year. The Czech Republican auto major has already begun teasing the executive sedan and its liftback silhouette will be retained.

The fourth-gen Octavia undergoes evolutionary exterior and interior changes while bigger proportions could also be the cards. The teaser image indicates the presence of a set of bigger alloy wheels and there appears to be no door handles as they could be hidden in.

The inclined pillars, rakish windshield, sleeker wing mirrors, sportier bodylines, C-shaped LED tail lamps and a new boot structure make the upcoming Octavia more appealing than the existing model. Skoda may offer matrix LED treatment in the high-end variants or as an option in the 2020 Octavia.

From the spy pictures we can say that the 2020 Skoda Octavia has a more matured front fascia with new fog lamp housing and slimmer headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights. The corporate badge at the rear will be no more as SKODA lettering dominates the tailgate and it will be the case for most of the forthcoming Skodas.

The Octavia is already a spacious sedan and its influence of the Scala hatchback can also be seen on the inside. It borrows the tablet-shaped touchscreen infotainment system from Scala and other changes include a new steering wheel, updated digital instrumentation and centre console, use of upmarket materials and finishes, etc.

Skoda will release more teasers of the 2020 Octavia leading up to its global debut and we will keep you posted on more development. A plug-in hybrid variant is expected to be in the pipeline as well. The fourth generation Octavia could be launched in India sometime next year.