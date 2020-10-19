All-New 2020 Mahindra Thar Crosses 15,000 Bookings In India

2020 Mahindra Thar sees more bookings for the automatic variants and it had 65,000 enquiries since its launch

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the second generation Thar in the domestic market on October 2 following its premiere on August 15. The highly sought after vehicle created a huge buzz among off-roading enthusiasts and prospective customers upon its launch and since then more than 15,000 reservations have been made.

The homegrown UV specialist has said in a statement that 57 per cent of buyers of the 2020 Mahindra Thar are first time owners and the large portion of the bookings is for the automatic variants. Speaking on the new achievement, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said,

“We are delighted with this overwhelming response received for the All-New Thar, having crossed 15,000 bookings as on date. What is particularly interesting is that there is an acceptance of the All-New Thar amongst a larger base of lifestyle seekers”. Mahindra has further said that the new-gen Thar has garnered more than 65,000 enquiries and eight lakh visitors on the website.

With the second-gen model, Mahindra has successfully transitioned the Thar into a lifestyle SUV with the addition of premium features and an upmarket cabin. Underpinned by a new platform, the design changes are evolutionary as the sturdy body panels and upright proportions with muscular fenders have been retained.

It is longer and wider than the previous model and the wheelbase is also longer by 20 mm. The leaf springs are ditched in favour of independent wishbones up front and multi-link rear suspension. Moreover, the shift-on-fly low-range transfer case offers 2H, 4H and 4L options this time around and the water wading capacity of 625 mm is the best-in-class.

Priced between Rs. 9.80 lakh for the standard six-seater soft top variant, it goes all the way up to Rs. 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the four-seater LX diesel soft top. Sold in LX, AX and AX(O) trims, the first unit of the Thar was auctioned out for Rs. 1.10 crore. It is powered by a new 2.0-litre mStallion petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine.

The former produces a maximum power output of 150 PS and 320 Nm while the latter kicks out 130 PS and 300 Nm (320 Nm for the AT). Both the powertrains are paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with 4WD as standard.