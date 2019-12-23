All-New 2020 Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Again; Launch Likely In Feb

2020 Mahindra Scorpio gets evolutionary design changes and feature additions along with BSVI compliant engine

Mahindra & Mahindra appears to have a range of new SUVs in the pipeline for launch next year as the new generation Scorpio, Thar and XUV500 are repeatedly being caught on camera while on road tests wearing camouflage. The Scorpio has been a key player in the homegrown UV specialists garnering volume sales and is receiving a major makeover.

The heavily updated Mahindra Scorpio is expected to make its world premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo in February before entering the market in the following months. The Scorpio has been in the business for more than 17 years and through its lifespan, only two notable updates have been applied to the SUV.

The most recent of which came half a decade ago as the Scorpio gained new premium features and a matured yet appealing design package. The spy shots of the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio indicate the upcoming changes as the front adorns multi slated vertical grille section, slimmer projector headlamps, new fog lamp housing, wider air inlet and an updated bonnet.

The SUV has retained its upright stance with the presence of tall pillars and a slightly raked windshield as well. The overall dimensions appear to have grown as longer wheelbase length should help in making the cabin roomier. From the sides, it is clear that the boxy profile is no more as the end pillar doesn’t abruptly slice down.

Instead, it is more angular helping in more cabin room for the final row as well as accommodating larger boot volume in our opinion. The rear of the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio comprises of redesigned LED tail lamps and a new tailgate. On the inside, the two-tone colour theme could be revised alongside more premium dashboard and centre console finish.

The top-of-the-line variants will likely boast a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Furthermore, equipment such as HUD, wireless charging facility, automatic climate control system, new multi-functional steering wheel, etc should be part of the equation.

As for the powertrain, the upcoming Scorpio is believed to use a BSVI compliant new 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine with higher power and torque rating. It should be mated to either a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission.