All-New 2020 Kia Optima Premium Sedan Unveiled

After several teasers the 2020 Kia Optima is finally here and it makes a certain statement

Kia Optima, also known as the K5 in South Korea, has received a new design, and the carmaker had continually kept teasing us with interior and exterior sketches of the sedan over the past couple of weeks.

The fifth-generation Optima gets a complete makeover with the presence of a sloping roof design, along with a chrome window lining that extends itself to the rear from both ends and meets below the rear windshield.

The front end comes with wider signature tiger nose grille with the middle portion meeting with bonnet creases that extends till the windshield. Other highlights include tri-element headlights V-shaped LED daytime running lights, bolder front bumper, air intake with U-shaped trim, etc.

The rear tail lights, or rather tail light, is a single unit running across boot-lid with multiple horizontal LED lines embedded inside. The rear bumper gives a sporty appearance to the car, with a rear diffuser and twin exhausts, one on each side. The Optima also sports dual air vents on both sides of the rear bumper.

While the interior images are not available, the teaser sketch hints at a fully digital MID adjoined with the touchscreen infotainment system. A rotary gear selector can be seen replacing the traditional lever. Overall, Kia seems to be keeping the design of the interiors minimalistic.

The Optima is currently offered with three different petrol engines, which include a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 178 HP of peak power and 264 Nm torque, a 2.0-litre turbo petrol unit which produces 245 HP power and 353 Nm of torque, and a 2.4-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that is good for 185 HP power and 241 Nm torque.

It shares its powertrains and underpinnings with its cousin, the Hyundai Sonata. In the international markets, the Optima rivals against the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Nissan Altima, Toyota Camry and of course, the Hyundai Sonata.