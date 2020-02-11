All-New 2020 Honda City Officially Teased, Launch In April

2020 Honda City will go on sale in April with comprehensive exterior and interior revisions along with a more advanced equipment list

Honda Cars India has released an official teaser image of the new generation City ahead of its market debut in April 2020. The fifth-generation sedan comes with visual and interior updates alongside the addition of new features while the dimensions have also been increased aiding in a more spacious cabin. The new City is 113 mm longer and 53 mm wider than the existing model that has been in the business for long.

The C-segment for sedans has seen a massive decline in sales due to the arrival of mid-size SUVs and the 2020 Honda City will likely reinvigorate the space in terms of volumes, just as the tenth-gen Civic did when it arrived in March 2019. The forthcoming model has a shorter wheelbase by 11 mm and shorter by 28 mm as well.

The teaser image reveals the exterior revisions we have already known from its debut internationally. The front fascia comes with sharper LED headlamps and integrated LED Daytime Running Lights while the front grille, bumper area and fog lamps have also been redesigned to give a sportier look. The rear gets updated LED tail lamps and new bumper while the overall silhouette remains largely the same.

The cabin gains an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and it will get an updated features list with more equipment such as an electric sunroof, digital multi-information display, rear air conditioning vents and a whole host of driver-assistive and safety features on board this time around.

Six airbags, ABS with EBD, cruise control, VSC (Vehicle Stability Control), ISOFIX child seat anchors and mandatory safety features are part of the package. Under the bonnet, the 2020 Honda City will feature a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine kicking out 117 bhp and 145 Nm of torque while the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine makes 100 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

The BSVI compliant engines are mated to either a six-speed manual or a CVT auto. We will have to wait and see whether the 2020 Honda City RS Turbo will be launched in India or not. It uses a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor delivering 122 bhp and 173 Nm. Expect the pricing to be around Rs. 10.50 lakh to Rs. 15.50 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

It will continue to rival the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the soon-arriving Hyundai Verna facelift, Toyota Yaris, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid.