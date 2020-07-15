All-New 2020 Honda City Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 10.89 Lakh

2020 Honda City gets evolutionary exterior updates and a brand new interior; powered by BSVI petrol and diesel engines

Honda Cars India has finally launched the new generation City in the domestic market and is priced between Rs. 10.89 lakh for the entry-level model and it goes all the way up to Rs. 14.64 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping version. The City has undoubtedly been Honda’s most popular nameplate in India and it has been a consistent seller for many years.

With the C-segment sedan seeing reduced takers in recent times, the fifth generation Honda City will likely help in its revival. Having made its global premiere in Thailand last November, the City’s reach has been expanding over the Asian market and it has now reached local showrooms. Unlike the fourth-gen model, which will be sold alongside, the new version does not get the base SV trim.

The 2020 Honda City is offered in V, VX and ZX trims and it measures 4,549 mm in length, 1,748 mm in with and stands 1,489 mm in height with an identical wheelbase length of 2,600 mm as the previous model. In comparison, the City is 109 mm longer, 53 wider and 6 mm shorter while the gross vehicle weight has increased by 65 kilograms.

2020 Honda City Dimensions Units in mm Length 4,549 mm Width 1,748 mm Height 1,489 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm

The City’s premium stature and price range have been moving higher in its recent avatars and the latest model is no different. However, the major generation shift has resulted in a thoroughly revised exterior with evolutionary updates and a brand new interior. The equipment list has also been souped up with new features and technologies pertaining to comfort, convenience, connectivity and safety.

Honda City V VX ZX Petrol Manual Rs. 10,89,000 Rs. 12,25,900 Rs. 13,14,900 Petrol Automatic Rs. 12,19,900 Rs. 13,55,900 Rs. 14,44,900 Diesel Manual Rs. 12,39,900 Rs. 13,75,900 Rs. 14,64,900

The mid-size sedan is more in line with the latest crop of global models from Honda courtesy of the design updates. The front fascia has become busier as it derives styling elements from the likes of Civic and Accord such as a thick upright chrome bar housing the Honda badge, sharper headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, sportier front bumper with new fog lamps, wider air intake, etc.

S.No 2020 Honda City Engine & Specs Units 1. Engine 1.5L petrol/1.5 L diesel 2. Power 121 PS/100 PS 3. Torque 145 Nm/200 Nm 4. Transmission 6 MT or CVT/ 6 MT 5. Mileage 17.8 kmpl, 18.4 kmpl/24.1 kmpl

The overall silhouette remains identical as the side profile gets minor updates including a set of new alloy wheels, and the rear end boasts new LED tail lamps, sculpted bootlid, shark fin antenna and revised bumper with vertically positioned reflectors. As for the performance, the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre DOHC diesel engines stay put with BSVI compliance.

The gasoline unit generates 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of peak torque at 4,300 rpm. It is connected to either a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission with claimed fuel economy of 17.8 kmpl and 18.4 kmpl respectively. The oil-burner, on the other hand, pumps out 100 PS at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm at 1,750 rpm. It is mated to a six-speed manual capable of 24.1 kmpl fuel economy.

The interior gets a substantial overhaul with the presence of a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Alexa, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, automatic climate control, cruise control, six airbags, reversing camera, ESC, TPMS, sunroof, keyless entry, auto headlamps, ventilated seats and so on.

The 2020 Honda City competes against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and Toyota Yaris.