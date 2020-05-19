All-New 2020 Honda City Launch Likely Delayed To Next Month

2020 Honda City comes with a raft of exterior and interior changes and it will be powered by BSVI compliant petrol and diesel engines

Honda Cars India has long been anticipated to debut the new generation City locally. When it made its global premiere in Thailand late last year, the anticipation only rose to newer heights. The Japanese manufacturer was expected to introduce the all-new City a few weeks ago but the dire social and economic conditions wreaked havoc on the automotive industry’s progress as the launch plans had abruptly scuppered.

The company will more likely launch the fifth generation City only next month in three variants namely V, VX and ZX. It measures a length of 4,549 mm, width of 1,748 mm and height of 1,489 mm. The wheelbase of 2,600 mm remains the same as the outgoing model but the overall dimensions should ensure better practicality.

The 2020 Honda City is 109 mm longer, 53 wider and 6 mm shorter comparatively and they will translate into a more spacious cabin. The gross vehicle weight of the C-segment sedan has gone up 65 kilograms and we will have to wait and see its impact on the driving dynamics.

Honda has made sure that the new City will look noticeably different compared to its predecessor as a slew of exterior changes have been implemented. The evolutionary styling approach meant that the 2020 City gains sleeker LED headlights, bolder LED Daytime Running Lights and redesigned bumper with new fog lamp housing up front.

Other styling updates include a more prominent front grille, newly designed alloy wheels, sportier LED tail lights, sculpted boot and new rear bumper. The 2020 Honda City will use the 1.5-litre I-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre I-DTEC diesel engines updated to meet BSVI emission standards.

No performance alterations are expected as the former will continue to generate 119 bhp and 145 Nm and the latter will develop 100 bhp. While a five-speed manual transmission will be standard, a CVT automatic unit will be offered as an option. The interior has become more premium courtesy of the new dashboard layout.

Some of the highlighting features include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and segment-first Alexa support, reverse parking camera, ventilated front seats, connected car technologies with app based functions, cruise control, multiple airbags in top-end variants, Traction Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and so on.