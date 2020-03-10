All-New 2020 Honda City To Debut In India Next Week

The new-gen Honda City will likely be launched in the country in April, and will directly rival the upcoming Hyundai Verna facelift, which is set to be launched this month

Honda debuted the new-gen City in Bangkok, Thailand in November last year, and now the car is all set to make its Indian debut as the fifth-gen model (globally seventh-gen). The Japanese carmaker will be showcasing the 2020 City in the country on 16th March, followed by a launch next month.

Since we’ve already seen the car, it is safe to say that the 2020 City will be completely redesigned both on the outside as well as inside. The overall profile of the car looks similar to the outgoing model, but a lot has changed. Up front, the 2020 City gets sleek LED headlamps, along with a thick chrome grille.

The India-spec model could also sport slightly a redesigned set of alloy wheels, while most of the design will be retained. At the rear, the car sports new slim wraparound LED tail lamps and a shark fin antenna as well.

Inside the cabin, the Thai-spec 2020 City gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity. The screen is flanked by AC vents, while the HVAC controls can be seen placed on the bottom of the infotainment system. The car will likely be offered with features like cruise control, electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging and more.

Powering the 2020 City in India will likely be the same BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine that is on offer with the current-gen City which puts out 119 PS of maximum power and 145 Nm peak torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine (100 PS/200 Nm) will be upgraded to comply with the latest emission norms as well. Honda might also offer the diesel variants of the City with an optional CVT gearbox this time.

The Japanese manufacturer currently retails the City at a starting price of Rs 9.91 lakh, which goes up to Rs 14.31 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel trim. Expect the prices to slightly go up when the new-gen model launches in the country. Upon launch, the 2020 City will compete against the upcoming Hyundai Verna facelift, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Toyota Yaris, VW Vento and the Skoda Rapid.