All-New 2020 Honda City Debuts In Thailand; India Launch Next Year

2020 Honda City gets thoroughly updated exterior and interior along with the addition of a new turbocharged petrol engine

The long-awaited new generation City has debuted in Thailand today. Having been spotted testing on Indian soil as well, the brand new Honda City is expected to enter our market towards the second half of next year. The heavily updated sedan will be introduced in Thailand first before expanding its reach to other ASEAN markets.

It must be noted that the City nameplate plays a big role in Honda’s domestic sales in India and thus the new model carries a lot of weight to revive the shrinking numbers in the C-segment. The Japanese manufacturer has incorporated a whole host of exterior and interior changes to differentiate itself from the outgoing model.

The fifth-generation Honda City adorns a sportier front fascia with a clamshell-like bonnet structure and an inward tilted chrome grille. The newly designed front bumper possesses redesigned fog lamp housing and the central air intake is wider and slightly more imposing in downward position.

The sharper headlamps and slick integrated LED Daytime Running Light treatment are in line with the latest crop of Honda models sold elsewhere. The overall silhouette of the 2020 Honda City is identical to the outgoing model that has been in the business for more than four years. The rear end comprises of notable revisions with a more matured wraparound LED tail lamps grafted below the stubby tailgate.

As for the interior, Honda has certainly upped the game with the use of more upscale materials and the less use of physical buttons meant it is a plush place to be. All the activities are centred around the larger touchscreen infotainment system enabling Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The refreshed vibe reminiscing the new Jazz is further compounded by the black theme and new seat upholstery along with subtle metal finishes across different parts of the cabin. The powertrain department has equally been thought through with the addition of a new four-cylinder 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine for select markets including Thailand.

It gets a Borg Warner turbocharger and is good enough to deliver a maximum power of 120 horsepower. It will be mated to either a six-speed manual or a CVT auto transmission. The recently debuted new-gen Honda Jazz that won’t make its way into India features a e:HEV mild-hybrid system paired with a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol motor.

It has also been added to the new Honda City’s lineup, connected to a CVT and perhaps a six-speed MT could be offered as well. The hybrid unit is bound for India in 2021 as previously reported and the existing 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol making 100 horsepower and 200 Nm will get BSVI compliance.

The upgraded and more refined engine will continue to be on sale in the existing City before the new generation arrives along with the 1.5-litre diesel mill. The oil-burner will gain a CVT automatic only when the brand new model hits the market. The new City will continue to rival Maruti Ciaz, Skoda Rapid, VW Vento and Toyota Yaris.