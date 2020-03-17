All-New 2020 Honda City Bookings Unofficially Open For Rs. 21,000

2020 Honda City will be powered by BSVI compliant petrol and diesel engine along with evolutionary exterior changes

Honda Cars India is all pumped to host the domestic premiere of the new generation City soon in the domestic market and it will be powered by BSVI compliant i-VTEC petrol and i-DTEC diesel engines. The forthcoming City has already been spied testing on India roads several times and it is on sale in markets like Thailand giving us a thorough look into what we can expect.

Some dealerships have already begun taking unofficial bookings for an initial token of Rs. 21,000. Expected to be sold in three variants, the 2020 Honda City will boast a brimmed equipment list comprising of technologies like TC (Traction Control), TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), alongside four airbags, cruise control and a large eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Alexa support. It will have a spacious cabin and more upmarket finishes compared to the outgoing model as well.

The pre-bookings of the new-gen Honda City have commenced across all the authorised showrooms present in the country ahead of its arrival. As for the performance, it will use a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine kicking out 119 PS and 145 Nm while the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel delivers 100 PS and 200 Nm. The former is already BSVI compliant and it could get mild-hybrid treatment as well in the near future.

A diesel CVT may also be on the cards. It will continue to rival Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and Toyota Yaris. The prices of the 2020 Honda City will be increased over the existing model, which could also be on sale simultaneously for a certain period of time as its petrol engine is already BSVI compliant.

The fifth-generation Honda City made its debut in Thailand in November 2019 and it has larger proportions. It measures 113 mm longer, 53 mm wider and has 11 mm longer wheelbase and expect similar dimensions to be retained on the India-spec model. Some of the key features expected are automatic climate control, sunroof, LED headlamps, parking camera, digital instrument cluster and ventilated seats.

Besides Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the 2020 Honda City will also be equipped with connected features like remote engine start/stop and pre-cooling.