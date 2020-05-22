All-New 2020 Hero Xtreme 160R Launch Soon – Top 5 Things To Know

The 2020 Hero Xtreme 160R is based on the Xtreme 1.R concept that was showcased by Hero at the previous edition of the EICMA, launch expected in June

Hero MotoCorp revealed the 2020 Xtreme 160R motorcycle, along with the BS6-compliant versions of the Glamour and Passion Pro early this year in India. The new 160 cc bike serves as a successor to the Xtreme Sports 150, which was discontinued from the Indian market about a year ago.

The Xtreme 160R is based on the Xtreme 1.R concept that was showcased by Hero at the previous edition of the EICMA, in November 2019. While the bike was still a concept at the time, a lot of design cues from the Xtreme 1.R have been carried forward to the production-ready version of the 160R showcased in India recently.

Here is a list of 5 things that you should know about the upcoming Xtreme 160R motorcycle –

1) Stylish Design

Styling is one of the biggest talking points of the upcoming Xtreme 160R motorcycle. The bike has been styled unlike any other Hero motorcycle we’ve come across, and the Indian manufacturer claims that it is targeting ‘youth across the globe’ with this bike. The Xtreme 160R comes in a dual-tone paint scheme, along with stylish graphics, a sleek blackened headlamp, and a wide seat.

As mentioned earlier, the 160R also borrows some traits from the Xtreme 1.R concept including the aggressive headlamp design, the lightweight alloy wheels, the digital instrument cluster, etc.

2) BS6-compliant Powertrain

The upcoming Xtreme 160R comes equipped with a BS6-compliant 160 cc motor with fuel-injection technology, that generates 15 hp of max power 8,500 rpm, while the peak torque is rated at 14 Nm. The single-cylinder air-cooled engine comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

3) Features

In terms on features on offer, Hero is offering the Xtreme 160R with a full LED headlamp, LED tail lamp with H graphics, LED turn signals, hazard lamp switch, side stand engine cut off, along with a blue backlit fully digital LCD instrument cluster, that displays information like speed, engine rpm, odometer, trip meter, and fuel level. Apart from that, the Xtreme 160R gets a 276 mm front and 220 mm rear petal disc brakes.

4) Colours

The Hero Xtreme 160R can be had in three different dual-tone paint schemes, which include White & Grey, Blue & Grey, and Sports Red & Grey.

5) Price

Its predecessor Xtreme Sports 150 was priced at Rs 79,200 for the single disc variant, while the dual disc variant was retailed at Rs 81,200 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). While the 160R will be offered in a similar two-variant manner, the manufacturer is yet to determine the price of the motorcycle.

We expect the homegrown manufacturer to price the motorcycle around the Rs 90,000 (ex-showroom) mark. However, Hero will reveal the price of the new Xtreme 160R at its launch, which will happen next month.