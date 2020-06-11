All-New 2020 BMW X6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 95 Lakh

The third generation BMW X6 gets exterior makeover and an upgraded interior alongside a host of premium equipment

The latest generation BMW X6 sold globally made its world debut in 2019 and it has finally reached India with a price of Rs. 95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Bavarians have made comprehensive changes inside and out in response to the ever changing needs of the customers. The 2020 BMW X6 is offered in xLine and M Sport variants in the domestic market as the price of the M Sport variant is also quoted at Rs. 95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The third generation BMW X6 is longer and wider than its predecessor courtesy of the updated platform. It measures 4,935 mm long, 2,004 mm wide and stands 1,696 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,975 mm. The BMW X6 can be credited for kick starting the coupe-crossover segment more than ten years ago and it has evolved as new competitors came pouring in.

The X6 competes against Audi Q8, Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, and is 26 mm longer, 15 mm wider and sits 6 mm lower with longer wheelbase of 42 mm to allow for more interior room. Talking about the cabin, it largely stays identical to that of its latest X5 sibling. The trunk capacity stands at 580 litres and when rear seats folded down, it increases to 1,525 litres.

The German luxury car manufacturer also enables 40:20:40 split rear seats for better convenience. The X6 is no introvert from adapting the new frontal design BMW follows in its recent crop of models, as the bigger kidney grille is present. On the outside, the 2020 BMW X6 gains sharper LED headlamps while the adaptive function and BMW Laserlight can be chosen from the options list.

The illuminated front grille does grab plenty of attention. Elsewhere, the X6 gains restyled front bumper, sportier body creases and character lines, L-shaped tail lamps mimicking the 8 Series and unique air vents while its sloping roof stays true to its identity. In the M Sport trim, the X6 features blackened grille and alloy wheels alongside other notable additions including the M Sport exhaust system.

The interior is loaded with features including dual 12.3-inch displays, ambient lighting, leather seat upholstery, wireless charger, thermoelectric cupholders, an all-black theme on the M Sport trim, 20-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround system as an option, lane keeping assist, traffic jam, emergency stop assistant, active cruise control and so on.

It is sold with a range of petrol and diesel engine options in the global markets. For Indian customers, BMW offers a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder TwinPower turbocharged petrol engine producing 335 horsepower and 447 Nm of peak torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It transfers power to both the axles via an xDrive four-wheel-drive system.