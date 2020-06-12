All-Electric Hyundai SUV (Nexon EV Rival) Confirmed For India Launch

The affordable all-electric SUV targeting masses will be launched in India by 2022 and it could undercut Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra eXUV300

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched the country’s first fully-electric SUV, the Kona Electric, in July 2019 and it has been well-received among customers. It is no secret that the availability and sales volumes of the eco-friendly cars will only increase in the coming years as the industry is embarking on a transition phase and Hyundai wants to capitalise on that reportedly.

The South Korean auto major is said to be working on a mass market electric vehicle for India. Earlier this year, Seon Seob Kim, Managing Director and CEO of HMIL told a publication that his company is in the process of developing a “mass market EV” which will be positioned affordably suiting the needs of India customers. It is great news considering that most of its main rivals are certainly doing so.

This comes on the back of the second-largest carmaker in the country’s electrification plans revealed by the middle of last year about a volume-based electric vehicle and more details have emerged from the interview. He further went on to say that the affordable all-electric vehicle for masses will be launched “in the next two years”.

The 2022 timeline is when most of the mainstream automakers would have either come up with a promising and accessible EV or laid a prominent foundation. Kim commented that it will stick by the made-in-India philosophy specifically for the domestic buyers. It could be shipped to foreign markets “where it fits the requirements” according to him.

The affordable mass-market EV will be brought up from scratch and it will have SUV body type. It will be underpinned by a flexible architecture that enables multiple powertrain choices and more specifically electrification. While Kim denied predicting on a price range citing it as “too early”, he emphasised that the primary focus is on delivering real-world driving range “between 200 and 300 km”.

Localisation will hold the key for success, as does the driving range as both are critical factors. The brand appears to be seeking a battery production plant within India to manufacture necessary components. The all-electric SUV could be pitched against the Tata Nexon EV and upcoming Mahindra eXUV300 bound for 2021. The price range could range between Rs. 9 lakh to Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

