All Big Electric 2W Makers Hike Prices By Up To Rs. 16K, Except Ola

The price hike is basically due to the removal of the FAME subsidy and a new scheme called the EMP scheme which came into effect from April 1

The Government of India has introduced a new EMPS (Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme) that came into effect from April 1 and almost all electric two-wheeler manufacturers have updated the prices.

Ather Energy’s 450 range has seen a price revision, and the biggest hike is on the most affordable 450S which gets a hike of Rs 16,000. The smaller 2.9kWh variant of the more premium 450X gets a minute Rs 3,000 increase in price while the flagship 450X 3.7kWh gets a Rs 10,000 price hike.

There were no changes announced on the recently launched Rizta which is currently the most affordable model in its line-up and it could see good amount of takers due to its practicality. Bajaj has hiked the prices of the Chetak line-up by up to Rs 12,000. The lower version called Chetak Urbane now costs Rs 8,000 more than it did while the Chetak Premium costs Rs 12,000 more. Here’s the detailed break-up of those that have announced the hike:

Manufacturer Model Old Price (in Rs) New Price (in Rs) Difference (in Rs) Ather 450S 1.10 Lakh 1.26 Lakh 16,000 450X 2.9kWh 1.38 Lakh 1.41 Lakh 3,000 450X 3.7kWh 1.45 Lakh 1.55 Lakh 10,000 Bajaj Chetak Urbane 1.15 Lakh 1.23 Lakh 8,000 Chetak Premium 1.35 Lakh 1.47 Lakh 12,000 TVS iQube 1.34 Lakh 1.37 Lakh 3,000 iQube S 1.40 Lakh 1.46 Lakh 6,000 Vida V1 Plus 1.15 Lakh 1.20 Lakh 5,000 V1 Pro 1.46 Lakh 1.50 Lakh 4,000

The high-selling TVS iQube gets a price increase, with the base variant now costing Rs 3,000 more, while the flagship iQube S costs Rs 6,000 more. Hero’s EV venture, Vida, has also increased the prices of both its offerings: the V1 Plus by Rs 5,000 and the V1 Pro by Rs 4,000.

Surprisingly, Ola hasn’t announced any hike in the prices of its electric scooters and is expected to keep the current prices till April 15. We believe that the startup is planning to go public in the coming months and this may be the reason, but we are not sure about it.

Ola though will announce the delivery timeline for the Ola S1X and its new price on April 15, 2024 as confirmed by the brand’s CEO.