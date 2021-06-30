Alcazar Becomes 10 Millionth Car To Be Rolled Out By Hyundai India

Hyundai has reached another milestone of becoming the fastest ever to reach 10 million production units in the domestic market

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the milestone of achieving the fastest rollout of 10 million cars in India from its manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. The recently launched Hyundai Alcazar became the ten-millionth car to be rolled out of the production lines in the presence of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin.

Currently, Hyundai is the second-largest carmaker in the country and its journey began back in May 1996. The South Korean auto major took a very short span of time to gain prominence in India as the first generation Santro introduced in 1998 became a runaway success. Over the last 25 years, Hyundai built its reputation by having presence in a wide range of volume segments.

The brand sells Santro, Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura, Venue, Creta, Elantra, Verna and Tucson in the local market. The Creta, which first debuted in 2015, led to the big boom in the mid-size SUV space and the compact SUV segment was really opened up in recent years courtesy of the arrival of a host of new models. With Creta and Venue, Hyundai has one of the strongest SUV lineups in India.

Less than a couple of weeks ago, Hyundai launched the three-row Alcazar to further strengthen its SUV portfolio and is priced between Rs. 16.30 lakh and Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the outside, the Alcazar has a more appealing chromed front grille that connects onto the split headlamp cluster with different inserts. The SUV can be bought in six- and seven-seat configurations.

The updated front bumper with fog lamps is accompanied by a longer rear overhang and a redesigned boot with new LED tail lamps flanking a thick chrome applique with the ALCAZAR name written on it. The three-row SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder MPi turbo petrol from Elantra and a 1.5-litre U2 diesel engine from Creta.

The former delivers a maximum power output of 159 PS and 191 Nm while the latter kicks out 115 PS and 250 Nm. Both are linked with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Another major highlight in the Alcazar is the packed features list boasting a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, UVO Connect, a digital instrument cluster and automatic climate control.

The equipment list of the Hyundai Alcazar comprises ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable driver seat, eight-speaker Bose audio, 64-colour ambient lighting, voice-operated panoramic sunroof, wireless charging facility, folding tables behind the front row seats with retractable cup holder, one-touch tip and tumble seats, etc.