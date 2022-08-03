After Scorpio N Booking Glitches, Anand Mahindra Comes To The Rescue

Mahindra Scorpio N’s owners group on Facebook indicates that following Anand Mahindra’s assurance for timestamp, pricing status has been changed for many

Mahindra commenced the bookings for the all-new Scorpio N on July 30, 2022 online at 11 AM. Its overwhelming reception meant that the Scorpio N garnered more than 25,000 bookings within the space of a minute and over one lakh reservations were made in just half an hour. However, all was not smooth sailing though as the payment gateway partner of Mahindra suffered a glitch.

It did not allow many customers to not book their Scorpio N on time with an initial token and thus lost out on the opportunity to be amongst the first 25,000 to qualify for the introductory prices. The brief glitch is said to have lasted for more than 10 minutes. In the official press release, Mahindra mentioned of this matter and noted:

“Timestamp prior to payment is duly recorded on the booking platform, so each customer will have their rightful place in the order sequence and accordingly the first 25,000 will be considered for introductory prices based on this sequence”. The customers who could not complete their order on time took to Twitter and asked Anand Mahindra about a possible solution.

Some asked for introductory prices to be extended and it appears that their wishes have been granted. Posts emerged on Mahindra Scorpio N’s owners group on Facebook indicate that following Anand Mahindra’s assurance for timestamp, the pricing status has been changed from ‘price applicable at delivery’ to introductory prices and that’s a really good move on Mahindra’s behalf.

Over the last couple of years, the automotive industry has been plagued by production issues with logistic concern, chip shortage and global health crisis wreaking havoc. Consequently, new launches are hit with huge waiting periods and the customers booking them are suffering from having to pay more money due to regular price hikes.

Mahindra is planning to roll out 20,000 units of the Scorpio N by December 2022 and the semiconductor issues have already lengthened the waiting period of its recent launches such as XUV700 and Thar. Up next, Mahindra will unveil five Born Electric concepts on August 15.