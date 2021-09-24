After Electric Scooters, Ola Electric Working On Launching Electric Cars & Bikes

Ola Electric has confirmed its plans for expansion with more electric scooters, electric motorcycles as well as electric cars

Ola Electric’s first e-scooter hit the markets around a week ago, and the company’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has now confirmed that it is just the beginning for the EV maker. Aggarwal confirmed that Ola Electric is planning to enter the electric motorcycle and electric car space.

In a blog post shared on his Twitter account, Aggarwal has outlined the company’s vision of the future of mobility. He says that only a minuscule number of Indians currently own a personal vehicle, however, Ola Electric is focussing on “fixing this archaic system by making mobility universally accessible, sustainable, personalised and convenient.”

He confirmed that Ola Electric will expand their EV range with more scooters, bikes, and even cars in the coming quarters. “Our EVs are smart, connected AI machines and will leapfrog current personal vehicles that are dumb mechanical devices,” he wrote. It should be noted that this is not the first time Aggarwal has expressed his contempt for conventional vehicles.

The CEO of Ola Electric also took a dig at the current “100+ year old” model of dealership based sales and service, standard financing and insurance as well as used vehicle sale/purchase sector. Ola Electric is instead focusing on developing a digital retail platform. The entire booking process of the S1 and S1 Pro was also conducted online, with the e-scooter being delivered to the buyer’s doorstep.

The company has already registered sales worth Rs 1,100 crore in the two-day online purchase window for the S1 and S1 Pro. Test rides and deliveries of Ola S1 electric scooter will be commenced next month, and the online purchase window will re-open on November 1.

Talking about the electric scooter, the S1 variant has been priced at Rs 99,999, while the S1 Pro will set you back by Rs 1,29,999 (both prices, ex-showroom) before incentives. Powering the two variants is the same 8.5 kW peak (5.5 kW continuous) electric motor, producing 58 Nm of torque. While the S1 gets a 2.98 kWh battery, the S1 Pro gets a 3.97 kWh unit.

