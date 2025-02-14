ADAS Leads To More Accidents, Reveals New Study

The study carried out by team of researchers in Netherlands claimed that ADAS features are not as seethingly sensational as claimed by the automakers

Leading automobile manufacturers in India of late have been offering a lot of modern safety tech in cars, predominantly Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). A few automakers are offering even Level 2 ADAS which uses radar-based sensors to offer extra safety. The ADAS suite comprises 28 standard features such as Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking and Adaptive Cruise Control among others. However, a recent study in the Netherlands revealed that out of these functions, adaptive cruise control actually increased the risk of accidents.

The researchers propounded in their study that not only the basic cruise control function but also the adaptive cruise control feature had compromised the passenger safety. It was noted that cruise control risked the lives of the occupants by increasing the accident rate by 12 percent. On the other hand, adaptive cruise control was found to be endangering the lives of passengers by a mere 1.8 percent.

The research carried out on adaptive cruise control was contradictory as another set of data claimed that it effectively reduced crashes. However, yet another study stated it increased the risk of accidents by 8 percent. Though the primary cause of accidents while this feature was active was found to be driver distraction.

The risk associated with standard cruise control function is higher as it does not feature other ADAS features such as emergency braking. This feature puts the drivers in a relaxed state of mind and they tend to lose their awareness of the situation, which results in lapse in concentration and subsequent accidents.

The study proposes to combine cruise control with other ADAS functions, especially automatic emergency braking (AEB), driver monitoring system and lane keep assist. It was found that the cars equipped with driver monitoring systems were less prone to accidents by 14 percent. Though tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) was learnt to have no substantial impact on passenger safety.

Presently, tyre pressure monitoring system comes as standard feature in several mid-size and full-size cars in India. It also includes a few basic hatchback models from Tata Motors and Hyundai. On the other hand, several automakers such as Mahindra, MG and Kia offer their cars with the ADAS suite. Barring the Comet EV, MG Motor India’s almost entire product product portfolio which comprises the Hector, Gloster, Windsor, ZS EV and Astor, come with ADAS features.