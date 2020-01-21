About 100 Vehicles To Be Revealed At 2020 Auto Expo – Report

Apart from new ICE vehicles, the 15th edition of Delhi Auto Expo will also be focusing on safety tech, connectivity and electrification

Auto Expo is jointly organised by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and held once every two years. The 15th edition of the said event is said to take place from 7th to 12th February in Greater Noida this year.

2020 Auto Expo will obviously be a pretty big platform for manufacturers to display their upcoming products and technologies in the country, and hence a total of about 90 to 100 vehicles will likely be unveiled at the event next month, confirmed senior executives at SIAM. The last edition of Auto Expo had recorded about 80 product unveils, including commercial launches.

Over 65 new products will reportedly be showcased by returning SIAM members, while more than 30 products and concepts will be revealed by first-time participants including MG Motor India, GWM, Haima etc.

This year’s Auto Expo will also witness a participation of around 18 start-ups, as compared to 11 who were a part of the last edition of the auto show in 2018. The event will also mark the entry of a few foreign manufacturers in the Indian market, including the Great Wall Motors and Haima Automobile from China.

However, due to the ongoing auto industry slump, many carmakers including BMW, Audi, Volvo, Jeep, Honda Cars India, Ford India and Jaguar Land Rover India have decided to skip the 2020 Auto Expo altogether.

Some two-wheeler manufacturers have also decided to follow this trend, which include Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Royal Enfield and India Yamaha Motor.

Gurpratap Boparai, managing director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, who is also the chairman of Siam Trade Fair Group confirmed that unlike the previous edition of the Auto Expo, electric vehicles will not be displayed in a separate section, but will be revealed alongside the regular ICE vehicles.

Since safety technologies, connectivity, electrification will largely be focussed on, new participants including Reliance Jio and Facebook will also be seen at this year’s event.