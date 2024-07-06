A New RE 650 cc Rival Coming Next Month – What To Expect?

The BSA Gold Star 650 is powered by a 652 cc single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled engine, delivering 45 bhp and 55 Nm of torque and it will take on RE Interceptor 650

Following the revival of Jawa Motorcycles, Classic Legends brought back the legendary BSA brand to the UK in late 2021 with the debut of the new Gold Star. This retro-style roadster features a 652 cc single-cylinder DOHC four-valve liquid-cooled engine, producing 45 bhp maximum power and 55 Nm of peak torque.

The motorcycle has been spotted testing multiple times locally and is exported from India to Europe and the UK. BSA, a brand with a rich history dating back to 1861, was acquired by the Mahindra Group in 2018. Since the Gold Star 650’s reintroduction, its presence has grown across several international markets. Given the positive reception of the 650s, India seems poised to be the next market for expansion.

Despite being a single-cylinder motorcycle, the BSA Gold Star 650 will directly compete with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the forthcoming Classic RE 650, thanks to its styling and performance. It is set to debut in India on August 15, 2024, Independence Day, possibly coinciding with the world premiere of the five-door Mahindra Thar Armada in Mumbai. This could lead to both models being unveiled together.

The engine’s exterior design is crafted to evoke the classic aesthetic of the vintage Gold Star. The drive chain is located on the right side, with the powertrain developed by the Austrian firm Rotax in partnership with the Technical University of Graz. The BSA Gold Star is available in various colors, including Highland Green, Insignia Red, Midnight Black, Dawn Silver, and Legacy Silver Sheen. It sits on a dual cradle chassis and has a claimed top speed of 166 kmph.

The BSA Gold Star 650 is equipped with 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. It rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres. Braking is handled by single disc brakes on both the front and rear, complemented by a dual-channel ABS system from Continental.

The BSA Gold Star showcases a circular headlight, a tear-drop shaped fuel tank, and mid-set footpegs. It also features a single-piece seat, a side-mounted exhaust system, and sturdy front and rear fenders. The bike is equipped with wire-spoked wheels and an upright handlebar, catering to its touring requirements.