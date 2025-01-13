A Full Size Honda SUV Is Likely As Part Of Partnership With Nissan

Honda could badge engineer the Nissan Armada to bring up a new full size SUV of its own but no official confirmation has been made yet

Nissan and Honda revealed plans to pursue a potential business integration, formalised by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) last month. This collaboration could result in the establishment of a joint holding company, potentially creating the third largest automaker in the world. A final decision on the partnership is anticipated this month.

The partnership will more likely lead to both Japanese auto majors sharing architectures across different segments while leveraging each other’s strengths in various departments. International media reports suggest that Honda could capitalise on Nissan’s presence in large vehicle segments and bring up its own range of models including a derivative of the Nissan Armada.

Honda might badge engineer a full size SUV for use in the immediate future to take on Ford Expedition, Jeep Wagoneer, Toyota Sequoia and others while a more premium version competing with Lexus LX and Cadillac Escalade could spring up too. In the United States market, Honda sells the eight-seater Pilot with an overall length of just over five metres.

Also Read: Nissan & Honda Merger To Create 3rd Largest Carmaker In The World

In comparison, the Nissan Armada is larger and uses a 3.5L twin-turbocharged V6 engine kicking out 425 hp and close to 700 Nm. While no official confirmation has been made yet, the possibilities are certainly endless. Both Nissan and Honda have recognised mutual objectives in advancing electrification and vehicle intelligence. Previously, the two manufacturers collaborated on joint research focused on software-defined vehicle platforms.

Both companies aim to cut development costs, enhance manufacturing efficiency and offer more competitive products by standardising vehicle platforms across multiple segments. Additionally, they plan to integrate supply chains, prioritising the shared sourcing of components to streamline production and optimise operations.

Also Read: Honda’s All-Electric Lambo-Like 0 Saloon & 0 SUV Unveiled

It has been confirmed that the integration will set up a joint holding company by 2026 with Nissan and Honda becoming wholly-owned subsidiaries. They will remain distinct though and the joint entity is expected to be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange while the individual companies will be delisted as part of the transition.

Source