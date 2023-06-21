A Fault Free Tata Car Is Not Everyone’s Destiny – Accelerator Pedal Breaks!

The accelerator pedal of a Tata Nexon EV allegedly snapped while driving; the car’s owner seeks answers

A Tata Nexon EV owner announced his displeasure on Twitter as the accelerator pedal of his electric SUV shockingly broke. The Nexon EV is currently the best-selling passenger electric car in the country and it plays an integral role in the brand posting over 80 per cent market share in the EV space. It is available in an expansive range in India.

While the Tata Nexon EV can be considered as a significant vehicle in the Indian automotive industry’s history on its gradual transition towards electric mobility, it does not come without any flaws as many instances can be observed on the internet. In this case, the owner Ankit Sondhi from Hyderabad alleges that the accelerator pedal broke “randomly while driving”.

It could have gotten worse if he was driving at high speeds then. His Tweet said, “Tata Nexon EV! Beware guys my accelerator pad broke randomly while driving. The company claims a 5 star safety rating but did they ever check the cars internal especially the essentials of mobility, Saving or Safety choose carefully”

One of the key reasons for people buying Tata cars is the build quality and the five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP assessment tests for a number of models even in the affordable space. While no carmaker can deliver cars perfectly every single time without flaws, the alleged pedal failure sends alarming signals to prospective buyers and existing owners.

He went on to say that he is “petrified” by the build quality of the Nexon EV and that his driver removed the car mat and the accelerator pedal came off. The “unacceptable” snap could have occurred due to issues with the pedal installation further emphasising the importance of better quality control. We will have to wait and see what really pans out upon Tata’s investigation of the case though.

Another Twitter user named Anand Pathak replied on the Twitter thread that he faced a similar issue in his Nexon EV in February 2022 and his driver was allegedly blamed for the failure. We do really hope these detrimental situations will be dealt with sooner rather than later!