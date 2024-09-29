A 300 HP Turbo Petrol Engine To Power Next-Gen Toyota Fortuner

The Next-Gen Toyota Fortuner due for a debut next year will likely get a new efficient petrol power plant

The Toyota Fortuner is quite a popular name in the Indian market and the majority of buyers opt for the diesel powertrain setup. The reliable workhorse uses a 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine under the hood. In the latest development, it has come to light that the Japanese carmaker is working on a new set of turbo petrol engines aimed at higher efficiency and reducing the carbon footprint.

The next-gen models of the Toyota Fortuner and Hilux which will debut in the year 2025 are expected to get these new engines. The new petrol engine will be a 2.0 litre in-line four-cylinder turbo petrol unit which can be tuned to produce multiple power and torque combinations.

For the Fortuner and Hilux duo, this turbo petrol engine will likely come with a rated power output of 300 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The reports also reveal that a 400 hp/ 549 Nm tune could be used for other Toyota models. The performance-oriented competition models will get the top-of-the-line 600 hp power output.

We expect the new series of petrol engines to debut with the next-gen models of Fortuner and Hilux as these will debut globally in 2025 and it makes sense to introduce the new engines at the same time. However, nothing concrete can be said as of now. In addition to this, it is not clear which variants of the new Fortuner will get this new petrol engine.

It could be limited to the GR-Sport or the entire line-up can have the turbo petrol engine as an option. Talking about efficiency, the 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor will be 30% more energy efficient, ensuring a significant reduction in carbon footprint. It will replace the current 2.4-litre turbo petrol engine in the brand’s line-up.

Apart from this, a few more petrol engines will be a part of the new powertrain family including a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo unit. Toyota claims that the new 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine will be 30% more efficient as compared to the existing 2.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol motor.