9,000 Units Of Mahindra XUV 3XO Sold In August 2024, 80% Growth

Mahindra XUV 3XO posted 9,000 units in the month of August 2024 as against 4,992 units with a YoY sales growth of 80 per cent

In late May, M&M marked the first day of deliveries for the XUV 3XO by handing over 1,500 units to customers nationwide. The response was remarkable, as the automaker received over 50,000 bookings within just an hour of opening reservations. Interestingly, nearly 70 per cent of the bookings were for the petrol variants of this compact SUV.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has been a key contributor to the brand’s sales figures since its debut. In its first month on sale in May 2024, 10,000 units were dispatched. The compact SUV has maintained this momentum over the following months, with August 2024 seeing a strong performance of 9,000 units, nearly doubling the 4,992 units sold in the same month last year.

This resulted in a significant year-on-year sales growth of 80 per cent for the Mahindra XUV 3XO. However, MoM figures showed a 10 per cent decline, as 10,000 units were sold in July 2024. The XUV 3XO is available in nine trim levels namely MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury. Although the MX3 Pro offers excellent value for money, the feature-packed AX5 and AX5 Luxury variants remain popular choices among buyers.

Consumers tend to favour the petrol variants over the diesel versions of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, primarily due to the notable price gap between the two fuel options. The compact SUV is offered with three engine choices: a 1.2L petrol, a 1.2L direct injection petrol and a 1.5L diesel. The 1.2L petrol engine produces 115 PS and 200 Nm of torque while the more powerful 1.2L DI variant delivers 130 PS and 250 Nm of torque.

The 1.5L four-cylinder diesel engine in the Mahindra XUV 3XO generates 117 PS and 300 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual, a six-speed AMT and a six-speed TC. Compared to its predecessor, the rebranded XUV 3XO boasts a larger boot, enhancing its practicality.

The features list comprises a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless smartphone charger, a seven-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, 360-degree camera, EPB with auto hold, blind view monitor, six airbags, panoramic sunroof and so on.