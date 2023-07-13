9 Upcoming Tata Cars In India – Launch Details

Explore the highly anticipated upcoming vehicles from Tata Motors this year, offering innovative designs, advanced technologies, and electrifying options!

Tata Motors is gearing up to unveil a captivating lineup of new vehicles, for which we are waiting excitedly! From refreshed SUVs to electrifying options, the homegrown carmaker is set to redefine the driving experience. Expect sleek designs, advanced features, and cutting-edge technologies that push the boundaries of the automotive industry. With a focus on performance, sustainability, and safety, Tata is poised to make a lasting impression in the automotive world.

Let’s take a brief look at all the new/updated vehicles that Tata Motors will be launching in India this year.

1. Tata Nexon facelift & Nexon EV facelift

The facelifted Tata Nexon will feature revised design elements, improved features, and possibly a new dual-clutch transmission for the petrol version. It will also get a new, more powerful 1.2L turbo-petrol engine. The 1.5L turbo-diesel engine will likely be carried over unchanged. The Nexon EV will get the same design and equipment updates as the ICE model, while retaining the existing electric powertrain options. We also expect the safety factor to be upgraded.

2. Tata Punch iCNG & Punch EV

Tata’s compact SUV, the Punch, will soon be available in iCNG variant with a dual-cylinder setup, similar to Altroz iCNG. It will be a direct competitor to the newly-launched Hyundai Exter CNG. Tata Punch EV is also in the pipeline. Based on the ALFA platform, it will feature Tata’s Ziptron powertrain and is expected to offer multiple battery options.

3. Tata Harrier facelift & Harrier EV

The Harrier will receive an update soon, including a redesigned exterior, a redesigned interior, better convenience and safety features. It will continue to get ADAS functionality. The Harrier facelift will likely retain the current diesel engine, and a 1.5L turbo-petrol engine may also be added to the roster. The SUV will also get an electric version. While the details of the Harrier EV are not out yet, it is expected to offer a range of 400-500 km.

4. Tata Safari facelift

The Safari will also receive an update soon. Similar to the Harrier facelift, it will feature a new horizontal grille, redesigned split headlights, and a new taillight cluster. The interior will also receive updates, like a restyled dashboard, new centre console, touch-operated HVAC controls, etc. Existing features like ADAS, ventilated seats, and panoramic roof will make their way forward too. It will likely continue offering the 2.0L diesel engine and both manual and automatic transmissions. A 1.5L turbo-petrol engine is also expected.

5. Tata Curvv

The Curvv, based on Tata’s Gen-2 platform, will resemble the Nexon but would be longer with a coupe-style roofline. It will be offered in electric, petrol, and maybe even diesel variants. The coupe SUV has been spied testing recently, hinting at the imminent launch. The EV version will arrive first in the market, perhaps as soon as towards the end of this year.

6. Tata Altroz Racer

The Altroz Racer, aimed at the Hyundai i20 N Line, was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. It will offer sporty styling with a dual-tone exterior, a black interior with red accents, larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and plenty more new features. It will be powered by the 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine from the Nexon, making it more powerful than the Altroz i-turbo, possibly paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.