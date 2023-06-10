9 Upcoming SUVs In Rs. 10-20 Lakh – Honda, Kia, Tata & More

Discover the latest lineup of upcoming SUVs in the Rs. 10-20 lakh price range from renowned brands like Honda, Kia, Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra

SUVs (Sports Utility Vehicles) have been steadily gaining popularity in India over the past few years. They offer a combination of space, versatility, and a commanding presence on the road, which appeals to many Indian consumers. Well, SUVs also offer good value for money, which further makes them more appealing to buyers.

If you want a new SUV within a budget of Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh, here are some of the best options.

1. Honda Elevate and Elevate EV

Honda will finally enter the midsize SUV segment in India in the coming weeks, with the newly revealed Elevate. Honda Elevate gets a sleek design, great equipment, and fuel-efficient engines. It is powered by a 1.5L NA petrol engine (119 bhp), available with the choice between a 6-speed MT and a CVT. Honda has also confirmed that the SUV will get an electric powertrain in the near future.

2. Kia Seltos Facelift

South Korean automaker Kia will roll out a facelift for the popular Seltos SUV soon. Apart from updated styling, the facelifted Kia Seltos will get a new engine option – a 1.5L turbo-petrol motor (158 bhp), replacing the 1.4L turbo-petrol motor. The 1.5L NA petrol mill (103 bhp) and 1.5L turbo-diesel motor (103 bhp) will remain unchanged. Of course, the SUV will get some new equipment as well, perhaps even a panoramic sunroof.

3. Hyundai Creta facelift

Hyundai is working on a midlife facelift for its bestseller Creta for the Indian market. Apart from the changes in styling, we expect the SUV to feature a major mechanical change – the 1.4L turbo-petrol engine will be replaced by a 1.5L turbo-petrol mill, just like the Seltos facelift. As per sources, an N-Line version of the Creta will also be launched alongside.

4. Tata Punch EV

Tata Motors is planning to introduce an electric version of the Punch in India soon. Tata Punch EV will have the same design as the regular model (with only minor changes), along with the same features and equipment. Its powertrain details have not been revealed yet, but we expect the electric crossover to offer around 300 km of driving range.

5. Tata Harrier and Safari Facelift

Tata Harrier and Safari are slated to undergo an update soon, in the form of a facelift. The SUV pair will see changes to the exterior and interior design, along with new features and equipment. The 2.0L turbo-diesel engine (168 bhp) will likely remain unchanged. Tata is expected to offer a 1.5L turbo-petrol option as well, but we’re not sure when that will happen.

6. Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv is expected to launch in the domestic market next year, and people are waiting with heavy anticipation for it. It will be a coupe-style SUV, and it will be available with petrol and electric powertrain options. A diesel engine will likely be available as well. We also expect the Curvv to be filled to the brim with the latest tech and equipment.

7. Mahindra Thar 5-door

Mahindra Thar is already one of the most popular vehicles in the SUV maker’s lineup, and the upcoming 5-door Thar is expected to see strong demand as well. It will get the same engine options as the 4×4 3-door model – a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit – but tuned to offer more power and torque. The design will be the same though, albeit with a longer wheelbase and two extra doors.