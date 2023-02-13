9 Upcoming Midsize SUVs In India – Maruti, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Renault

The list of upcoming midsize SUVs in India comprises models from Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Renault, Nissan and Citroen

The popularity of the midsize SUV segment will be leveraged further as new models are waiting in the pipeline thick and fast over the next year or so. Here we have listed all the upcoming midsize SUVs that are being readied to hit the market:

1. Honda Midsize SUV:

Honda has confirmed debuting its all-new midsize SUV this summer and is expected to go on sale later this year. It will be based on modified version of Amaze’s platform and will have several commonalities with the fifth-generation City. It will be powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine.

2. New-Gen Renault Duster:

By 2024-25, the new generation Renault Duster will arrive in India based on the heavily localised CMF-B platform and is expected to be equipped with a turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options. Taking design inspiration from the Dacia Bigster concept, it will also spawn a seven-seater variant.

3. Nissan Midsize SUV:

The badge-engineered version of the Renault Duster for Nissan will also likely come alive considering that Nissan’s domestic portfolio currently comprises only the Magnite compact SUV. Before the midsize SUV, Nissan will bring in models like the new-gen global X-Trail.

4. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

The Alcazar will more likely gain a facelift in the near future with mild cosmetic changes and the inclusion of new equipment and technologies such as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). However, the existing 1.5-litre CRDe diesel and 2.0-litre MPi petrol engines could be retained with the same transmission choices.

5. Tata Curvv:

The Curvv was showcased in its conceptual form last year and in January 2023, Tata lifted the cloaks off the close-to-production Curvv. The midsize SUV will be available in both ICE and EV guises and will announce a new styling direction for the Mumbai-based company. It will be equipped with the next-gen 1.2-litre turbo DI petrol engine upon launch next year.

6. Kia Seltos Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Kia Seltos is already on sale in international markets and it made its debut in Busan last year. It will reportedly be launched in India in mid-2023 and will get a redesigned front fascia and a rear end along with some notable interior updates. A new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine will likely replace the 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit.

7. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

The updated Creta is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated models but it appears to be heading showrooms only next year, judging by the latest rumours. It will get a number of revisions inside and out and will be more advanced than the outgoing model. The aforementioned 1.5-litre turbo petrol and ADAS tech will likely be part of the package.

8. Tata Harrier EV:

Tata Motors did surprise us by showcasing the near-production take on the Harrier EV at the 2023 Auto Expo. It could become the first model to use a dual electric motor setup from Tata effectively making it a 4WD electric SUV. The OMEGA platform is re-engineered to support electrification and the five-seater will be introduced mostly next year following the curvv.

9. Citroen C3 Aircross:

The Citroen C3 Aircross will be positioned above the existing C3 compact hatchback and it will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It boasts the quirky design the French brand has been known for and will likely have an overall length of around 4.3 metres. It will be offered with a small capacity turbocharged petrol engine.