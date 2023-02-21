9 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars You Should Know About

Maruti Suzuki will have another busy calendar year as Brezza CNG, Fronx, Jimny and a C-MPV are expected to hit the market in 2023

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is planning to launch a number of new passenger cars over the next two years and as many as four models are waiting to hit the market in 2023. Here we have a complete list of the upcoming launches from the largest carmaker in India:

1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG:

The CNG version of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG will be launched in the coming months and it debuted at the biennial Auto Expo last month. The existing 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine will be utilised and it will be available in an expansive range.

2. Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx made its world premiere alongside the Jimny at the 2023 Auto Expo. The compact SUV coupe will be retailed through Nexa and is based on the Baleno. Underpinned by the Heartect platform, the Fronx will have a coupe-ish roof and the exterior influenced by the Grand Vitara. The features list will more or less mimic the Baleno. It will be launched in April 2023.

3. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will hit the market around May or June 2023 and it will have a larger footprint than the global three-door model. It will feature a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B petrol engine, paired with a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT sending power to all four wheels. The interior will be packed with features such as a nine-inch touchscreen and six airbags.

4. Maruti Suzuki C-MPV:

The forthcoming C-MPV from Maruti Suzuki will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross as it will become the first cross-badged model supplied by Toyota to Maruti Suzuki. Expect to draw design cues from Grand Vitata, the C-segment MPV will be positioned above the XL6 and will be available only through Nexa dealerships. It will use a 2.0-litre NA petrol and a 2.0-litre strong hybrid petrol engine.

5. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift:

The all-new version of the compact hatchback has been under development for long, judging by the spy images that emerged from Europe. It will get an evolutionary approach to design and the interior will be more upmarket than the existing model. It will be powered by a new 1.2-litre strong hybrid petrol engine, capable of 35-40 kmpl claimed mileage.

6. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

In 2024, Maruti Suzuki will bring in the new generation Dzire and its design will be based on the all-new Swift. Its unknown whether the Dzire would come first or the Swift next year as the latest-gen Dzire arrive first in India before the heavily revised Swift in 2018. It will also feature a 1.2-litre strong hybrid engine with high fuel efficiency.

7. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

The eVX was showcased in its conceptual form at the 2023 Auto Expo last month and its production version will be introduced by the middle of this decade. It will be based on dedicated skateboard architecture and will have a coupe-like roofline. It could be offered in single and dual-motor setups with a range of over 600 km. It will also spawn a Toyota sibling.

8. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara XL:

The five-seater Grand Vitara will reportedly give rise to a seven-seater variant and it could be dubbed the Grand Vitara XL. The three-row SUV will take on Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, etc and will be equipped with the same 1.5-litre mild hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains. It will likely be launched by 2025.

9. Maruti Suzuki Jimny EV:

Based on the existing ladder frame chassis with plenty of modifications to go electric, the Jimny EV will hit the European market by 2026 and it could be considered for launch in India thereafter. It will be part of a slew of zero-emission vehicles planned for Europe.