9 Most Affordable Cars With 6 Airbags As Standard In India

Discover budget-friendly cars prioritizing safety by offering six airbags as standard on all their variants, ranging from Hyundai to Tata

In the realm of affordable automobiles, safety is slowly becoming an indispensable consideration for buyers. The integration of six airbags as a standard feature not only ensures the well-being of occupants, but also reflects a commitment to providing a secure driving experience, keeping injuries to a minimum in the event of a crash.

Let’s delve into a curated selection of budget-friendly cars that champion safety by offering six airbags as standard equipment.

1. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Price: Rs. 5.84 to 8.51 lakh

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios stands as a testament to value and efficiency; it carves its niche with a balance of practicality and cost-effectiveness, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers. The hatchback is available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual or an AMT. It also gets a 1.2L petrol/CNG engine, which only comes with a 5-speed manual.

2. Hyundai Exter

Price: Rs. 6 to 10.15 lakh

Hyundai’s micro-SUV, the Exter, combines compact design with advanced safety features, making it an appealing choice for urban adventurers seeking a budget-friendly yet secure driving experience. Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, Hyundai Exter is available with a 5-speed manual or an AMT.

3. Hyundai Aura

Price: Rs. 6.44 to 9 lakh

For sedan enthusiasts seeking a safety-centric yet affordable option, the Hyundai Aura emerges as a compelling choice. The sedan was recently updated with 6 airbags across all trims, a notable enhancement from the previous standard of 4 airbags, with 6 airbags only offered on the top trim. It gets the same engine options as the Grand i10 Nios – a 1.2L petrol and a 1.2L petrol/CNG unit.

4. Hyundai i20 and Hyundai i20 N Line

Price: Rs. 6.99 to 11.16 lakh (i20), Rs. 9.99 to 12.47 lakh (N Line)

The newly launched Hyundai i20 makes a bold statement in the premium hatchback segment, while its N Line version takes care of the performance side of things. The i20 is available with 1.2L petrol and 1.0L turbo-petrol engine options, with multiple gearbox choices – a 5-speed MT, CVT, a 6-speed MT, and a 7-speed DCT. The i20 N Line only gets the 1.0L turbo-petrol motor, available with a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT.

5. Hyundai Venue and Hyundai Venue N Line

Price: Rs. 7.89 to 13.48 lakh (Venue), Rs. 12.08 to 13.90 lakh (N Line)

Hyundai Venue has one of the most striking designs in the subcompact SUV segment. With a choice of engines and transmissions – including a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.0-litre, paired with manual or automatic transmissions, the Venue caters to diverse preferences. The Venue N Line only gets a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, with a choice between a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT.

6. Tata Nexon and Tata Nexon EV

Price: Rs. 8.10 to 15.50 lakh (ICE), Rs. 14.74 to 19.94 lakh (EV)

Tata’s Nexon series, spanning both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric powertrains, presents a holistic approach to safety, affordability, comfort, and premium-ness. The ICE version gets two engine options – a 1.2L turbo-petrol motor (available with a 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, or a 7-speed DCT) and a 1.5L turbo-diesel motor (6-speed MT or 6-speed AMT). As for the EV, it has two battery options – 40.5 kWh and 30 kWh – which offer a driving range of 465 km and 325 km (ARAI tested).