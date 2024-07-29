9 Confirmed New Car Launches In August 2024 In India

Brands such as Tata Motors, Mahindra, Nissan, Citroen, MG, Mercedes-Benz and Lamborghini are planning to launch new cars in August 2024

As many as nine new cars are set to launch in India in the month of August 2024 as carmakers such as Tata Motors, Mahindra, Nissan, Citroen, MG, Mercedes-Benz and Lamborghini will introduce new models. Here we bring you a rundown:

1&2. Tata Curvv EV & ICE:

On August 7, Tata will announce the prices of the Curvv EV and it could start above Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It will likely boast a range of over 600 km in the top-end variants and will be loaded with premium tech and features. The Curvv ICE is also expected to enter showrooms in the weeks following the EV’s debut and it will feature a 1.2L petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine.

3. Mahindra Thar Roxx:

On August 15, Mahindra will unveil the five-door Thar Roxx and it gets notable cosmetic updates over the regular three-door model. It will have larger proportions and a roomier interior as well. It will use a 1.5L diesel, a 2.2L diesel and a 2.0L petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices. A more feature-packed cabin will be a key highlight.

4. New Nissan X-Trail:

The bookings for the new-gen X-Trail commenced a few days ago and its prices will be out on August 1. The premium SUV is brought into the country via the CBU route and will be available in limited quantities. It utilises a 1.5L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, linked with a CVT with paddle shifters.

5. MG Cloud Based CUV:

JSW MG Motor teased its upcoming midsize electric CUV a few days ago and is confirmed to arrive. While the exact launch date hasn’t been divulged, we expect it to arrive before the end of August or in September. It blends the qualities of a sedan and an SUV and is based on the Wuling Cloud EV sold abroad emphasising practicality, comfort and high-end features.

6. Citroen Basalt:

The Citroen Basalt SUV Coupe will compete directly with the upcoming Tata Curvv ICE and it will be powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine with MT and AT choices. The production-spec Basalt will be unveiled on August 2 and its prices will be announced in the following weeks.

7&8. Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet & GLC 43 Coupe:

Mercedes-Benz India will launch both the CLE Cabriolet and AMG GLC 43 Coupe on August 8 in India. The former will likely be priced upwards of Rs. 1 crore (ex-showroom) while the latter could also be in the same price bracket. The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 Coupe derives power from a 2.0L mild hybrid engine developing 415 bhp and 500 Nm.

9. Lamborghini Urus SE:

Lamborghini will bring in the Urus SE PHEV to the Indian market on August 9 and is equipped with a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine working in concert with an e-motor. It produces a combined power output of 789 bhp and 950 Nm and can do 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3.4 seconds while being capable of an electric-only range of 60 km.